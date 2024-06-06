Cresa Boston Promotes Greg Lewis to Managing Principal

Promotion recognizes steadfast commitment to Boston's flourishing life sciences community

The Boston office of Cresa, the world's largest tenant-only commercial real estate firm, is proud to promote Greg Lewis to managing principal. A respected leader in life science facilities management and operations, Lewis has delivered effective workplace strategies and increased lab efficiency for clients in Greater Boston and across the country.

Lewis joined Cresa in 2020 to bolster the team's life sciences expertise and capabilities. With decades of experience managing lab facilities, he brings a deep understanding of the spaces, systems, tools, and technology that life science users require. Lewis works closely with Cresa's advisors and consultants to forecast clients' real estate needs and ensure solutions maximize productivity. He also manages relationships with several nationally renowned life sciences organizations to address real estate needs, workplace and communications strategies, and personnel gaps.

"Greg has brought specific and nuanced expertise to our team at a time when the life sciences industry is more important than ever," said Adam Subber, managing principal of Cresa Boston. "His creative problem solving and depth of industry knowledge have been tremendous assets to our life sciences team as they navigate an evolving market."

"Greg has helped us transform the way we work with industry clients," added Vicki Keenan, fellow managing principal with Cresa. "With his firsthand experience, we're able to deliver maximum value and serve as true partners to our clients in their real estate operations and decisions."

Prior to joining Cresa, Greg held various facilities planning and management roles with notable life sciences, biotech, and medical technology organizations.

