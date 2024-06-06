Balto Software: Balto Named Automation Solution of the Year 2024 at CCW Excellence Awards

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / Balto, the first company to provide real-time guidance to contact centers, was named Automation Solution of the Year at this year's CCW Excellence Awards .

The awards aim to elevate the standards of the contact center industry by recognizing the most innovative companies and top-performing executives for their outstanding contributions, innovative ideas, creativity, and excellence in all aspects of contact center operations.

"I've been truly shocked by how fast automation is progressing. Notetaking, searching the knowledge base, scoring quality forms- AI is nearing or even exceeding human capabilities in these areas," said Balto Founder and CEO Marc Bernstein. "The core challenge in front of us-Balto and our peers-is to piece together product experiences that seamlessly fit these technologies into users' workflows. A lot of work remains in this area, but the progress has been truly remarkable, and I couldn't be more proud of Balto continuing to push the boundaries in this space."

"The 2024 Awards program highlights narratives of resilience, perseverance, and unwavering operational continuity within the profession. Each finalist has shown a relentless pursuit of excellence that showcases the very best of our profession, and we applaud their remarkable achievements," shared Mario Matulich, President of Customer Management Practice.

The award was presented on June 4 at the CCW Excellence Awards Gala hosted at Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas , the leading event series committed to catering to professionals within the customer contact industry. The global flagship event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals to explore the latest trends, technologies, and strategies shaping the future of customer contact.

About Balto

Balto unites agents with AI to enable better conversations that deliver results. Top-performing contact centers trust Balto's real-time guidance enterprise solution to prevent missed sales opportunities, costly compliance mistakes, and negative customer experiences. Today, Balto has guided over 250 million calls, provided over 450 million real-time recommendations, and driven millions in increased revenue. Balto.ai

About Customer Contact Week

Customer Contact Week (CCW) is the premier event series in the customer care industry, attracting thousands of attendees worldwide. CCW brings together over 5,000 attendees, 245 solution providers, and over 250 expert speakers. The event provides a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from the best in the industry, network with peers, and gain insights into the latest trends and technologies. For more information, visit www.customercontactweek.com

