Oceana, Inc.: Oceana and Actor Dennis Haysbert Team Up in New PSA for National Oceans Month

WASHINGTON, June 06, 2024(PSA) today with renowned American actor and environmental advocate, Dennis Haysbert. The PSA invites viewers to join Oceana's growing wave of ocean advocates who are making a difference around the world.



Haysbert's narration highlights the impact individuals can have on the health of the oceans. "The tide isn't just a gentle ebb and flow. It's a mighty force of change," he reads. "Just like the tide shapes our shorelines, we can shape our planet's future and protect the world's oceans from its biggest threats."

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

"Like many of us, I am worried about the many threats facing our oceans," says Haysbert. "From climate change and plastic pollution, to overfishing and habitat destruction, the need for action has never been more urgent. Teaming up with organizations like Oceana gives me hope. We know that the oceans are resilient. With everyone's support and awareness, we can help them recover."



Haysbert is a longtime supporter of Oceana, frequently attending and speaking at events including the organization's SeaChange Summer Party in Orange County, Calif., and lending his iconic voice to videos. Oceana campaigns for science-based policies in key coastal countries to help restore abundant and biodiverse oceans. With more than 300 victories, Oceana's campaigns deliver results.

The new PSA begins airing this month on Curiosity Channel, part of Curiosity Stream's platforms featuring premium documentary films and series, among other channels. To become an Oceana Wavemaker during this year's National Oceans Month, visit Oceana.org/Join .

About Oceana

Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana is rebuilding abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies in countries that control one-quarter of the world's wild fish catch. With more than 300 victories that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, oil and plastic pollution, and the killing of threatened species like turtles, whales, and sharks, Oceana's campaigns are delivering results. A restored ocean means that 1 billion people can enjoy a healthy seafood meal, every day, forever. Together, we can save the oceans and help feed the world. Visit? Oceana.org ?to learn more.