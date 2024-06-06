Non-alcoholic Drinks Market to Reach $2.9 Trillion, Globally, by 2035 at 6.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The non-alcoholic drinks market is driven by health-conscious consumer trends, changing lifestyles favoring mindful consumption, innovative product development, and effective marketing strategies highlighting taste, quality, and accessibility.

WILMINGTON, Del., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Non-alcoholic Drinks Market by Product Type (Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Tea and Coffee, Juice, Dairy Drinks, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retails, and Others), and Price Point (Standard, Premium, and Luxury): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "non-alcoholic drinks market" was valued at $1.3 trillion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2.9 trillion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2035.

Prime determinants of growth

One of the major drivers in the non-alcoholic drinks market is a rise in consumers increasingly seeking healthier beverage options free from alcohol and artificial ingredients. Additionally, changing lifestyles, including the rise of mindful drinking and the desire for more balanced consumption habits, are fueling demand for non-alcoholic alternatives. Innovation and product development are also driving growth, with beverage companies introducing new and sophisticated non-alcoholic options to meet evolving consumer preferences. Moreover, marketing efforts emphasizing the taste, quality, and lifestyle benefits of non-alcoholic drinks, along with the expansion of distribution channels such as e-commerce, are further contributing to market growth.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2022 $1.3 trillion Market Size in 2032 $2.9 trillion CAGR 6.9 % No. of Pages in Report 282 Segments Covered Type, Distribution Channel, Price Point, And Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, And Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Poland, Netherlands, Hungary, China, Japan, India, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, GCC And South Africa Drivers Health And Wellness Trends Innovative Ingredients Functional And Wellness Beverages Opportunities Seasonal Offerings Sustainability Initiatives E-Commerce Expansion Restraints Competition From Alcoholic Beverages Price Sensitivity Distribution Challenges



The soft drinks segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By product type, the soft drinks segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the non-alcoholic drinks market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Soft drinks attract a broad demographic, including children, teenagers, and adults and make them a staple in households, restaurants, and vending machines. Moreover, soft drink brands invest heavily in marketing and advertising, which creates strong brand recognition and loyalty among consumers. These beverages offer a wide variety of flavors, formulations, and packaging options to cater to diverse tastes and preferences.

The supermarket/hypermarket segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global non-alcoholic drinks market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Supermarket/hypermarket outlets typically offer a vast selection of non-alcoholic beverages, ranging from carbonated sodas and fruit juices to flavored water and functional drinks, all under one roof. Consumers appreciate the convenience of being able to purchase a variety of non-alcoholic drinks during their regular grocery shopping trips. Moreover, supermarkets and hypermarkets often provide competitive pricing, promotions, and bulk purchase options, making them attractive destinations for stocking up on beverages for both individual consumption and social gatherings.

The standard segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By price point, the standard segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global non-alcoholic drinks market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Non-alcoholic beverages are often priced competitively at a standard level that appeals to the mass market, making them accessible to individuals across various income levels. Standardized pricing strategy allows non-alcoholic drink brands to reach a broader audience and capture market share by offering products at price points that are within reach for most consumers.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2035

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market with the largest share during the forecast period. The region's large and rapidly growing population presents a vast consumer base with diverse tastes and preferences, driving substantial demand for non-alcoholic beverages. Moreover, the rising disposable incomes and urbanization contribute to increased consumer spending on beverages, further boosting market growth. Asia-Pacific region has a rich cultural heritage and culinary traditions that provide opportunities for innovation and localization of non-alcoholic drink offerings to cater to specific tastes and preferences.

Leading Market Players: -

A.G. Barr

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

DydoDrinco

Attitude Drinks, Co.

Livewire Energy

Calcol, Inc.

Danone

Nestlé S.A.

PepsiCo, Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

The report analyzes government regulations, policies, and patents to provide information on the current market trends and suggests future growth opportunities globally. Furthermore, the study highlights Porter's five forces analysis to determine the factors affecting market growth.

