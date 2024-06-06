Henkel: Beyond the Brand: Pravana

A new series outlining the history, purpose, innovations, sustainability, and pioneering spirit of Henkel's brands.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / Henkel's two business units, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands, are united by the pioneering spirit to reimagine and improve everyday life - today and for generations to come. Building on a strong legacy of more than 145 years, our brands and products play an important role in the lives of millions of people and help to transform entire industries. In this new series, Beyond the Brand, you will learn about how Henkel's top brands are contributing to organizational goals and innovating constantly to serve and succeed on behalf of customers, consumers, and partners.

This edition's featured brand is Pravana, which has been delighting salon professionals professional with hair color, care, and styling products for 20 years. Read on for more about the history, purpose, innovations, sustainability, and pioneering spirit that goes far beyond the brand.

The History of Pravana

Pravana was introduced to the professional beauty industry in 2004, distinguishing itself with a vibrant palette and wide portfolio of innovative hair care solutions. The brand quickly became known for its pioneering approach to hair color, bringing creative color to salons and delighting stylists and consumers alike.

The Purpose of Pravana

Pravana was created by stylists for stylists. On a mission to empower salon professionals, Pravana has consistently pushed the boundaries of creativity and performance, becoming a go-to brand for stylists seeking both quality and versatility.

Innovations from Pravana

Pravana is renowned for its breakthrough products. The brand's Intense Therapy Leave-In Spray, a lightweight two-phase hydrating mist, is a stylist favorite and is a best-selling hair care product for Henkel's Beauty Professional business in North America.

Pravana's complete range of continuously evolving hair products also includes ChromaSilk® Creme Color - permanent creme hair colors that span over six different tonal families, ChromaSilk VIVIDS® - semi-permanent, non-oxidative hair color that is designed to be used without developer, Platinum Toners - formulated to deliver polished platinum results in just 5 minutes, the Pure Light Collection, The Perfect Blonde® Toning Collection, and more. These vibrant colors as well as a full line of hair care products are designed to assist stylists and clients in meeting a wide variety of beauty needs.

In 2023, Pravana launched a new line of demi-permanent color, HydraGloss, which deposits color with a glossy finish. Each of these products demonstrate Pravana's commitment to innovation, meeting the comprehensive needs of salon professionals and clients everywhere.

Sustainability from Pravana

Recognizing the beauty industry's environmental impact, Pravana has embraced sustainability through initiatives that prioritize outcomes such as more recyclable packaging and waste reduction. The brand is committed to reducing its carbon footprint by using as little virgin plastic as possible, and participates in the Green Circle Salon recycling program - the world's first sustainable salon solution to recover and repurpose beauty waste.

These initiatives are part of Pravana and Henkel's broader commitment to reducing environmental footprints along with our consumers, customers, and partners, demonstrating that beauty and environmental responsibility can coexist.

Beyond the Pravana Brand

Beyond its product portfolio, Pravana has a strong connection with the salon professional community and is well-known for high levels of engagement with educators and stylists across the region. This strong tie to the hair community is often highlighted at Behind the Chair shows where Pravana educators take the stage to discuss what products and techniques are on the cutting edge for stylists and clients.

Also, as an early adopter in the digital space, Pravana has cultivated a significant presence on social media, with over 1 million followers across its channels, continuously inspiring with new techniques and collaborations with innovators in the hair color and styling industry. To keep up with the latest innovations and launches from Pravana, you can follow the brand on Instagram or visit their website at Pravana.com.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Henkel

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel

View the original press release on accesswire.com