WIIT S.p.A - Statement regarding Redcentric plc ("Redcentric")

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 06

THIS IS AN ANNOUNCEMENT FALLING UNDER RULE 2.8 OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE "CODE").

Statement regarding Redcentric plc ("Redcentric")

Milan, 6 June 2024 - Further to the announcement made on 28 May 2024, WIIT S.p.A. ("WIIT"), one of the leading European players in the market of Cloud Computing services for enterprises focused on the provision of continuous Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud services for critical applications, today confirms that it does not intend to make an offer for Redcentric.

Accordingly, WIIT (and any person acting in concert with it) is, except in the circumstances set out below or otherwise with the consent of the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Panel"), bound by the restrictions under Rule 2.8 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Code").

Under Note 2 on Rule 2.8 of the Code, WIIT (and any person acting in concert with it) reserves the right to set aside the restrictions in Rule 2.8 in the following circumstances:

(i) with the agreement of the board of directors of Redcentric;

(ii) following the announcement of a firm intention to make an offer for Redcentric by or on behalf of a third party;

(iii) following the announcement by Redcentric of a Rule 9 waiver proposal (as described in Note 1 of the Notes on Dispensations from Rule 9 of the Code) or a reverse takeover (as defined in the Code); or

(iv) where the Panel has determined that there has been a material change of circumstances.

* * *

WIIT S.p.A.

WIIT S.p.A., a company listed on the Euronext Star Milan ("STAR") segment, is a leader in the cloud computing market. The company has a pan-European footprint and is present in key markets such as Italy and Germany, positioning itself among the main operators in the provision of innovative Hosted Private and Hybrid Cloud technological solutions. WIIT operates its own data centers in 6 regions - 4 in Germany and 2 in Italy - of which 2 are Premium Zone-enabled, i.e. with Tier IV data centers certified by the Uptime Institute and with the highest levels of security in the design phase. WIIT has 6 SAP certifications at the highest level of specialisation. The end-to-end approach allows the company to provide partner companies with personalised services, with high added value and with the highest safety and quality standards for the management of critical applications and operational continuity, guaranteeing maximum reliability in the implementation of the main international application platforms (SAP, Oracle and Microsoft). Since 2022, the WIIT Group has joined the United Nations Global Compact. ( www.wiit.cloud ).

* * *

