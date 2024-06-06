PriceLabs inc: SkyRun Selects PriceLabs' Revenue Management Platform to Maximize Vacation Rental Revenue

PriceLabs Revenue Management Solution to Drive Revenue Maximization for SkyRun Franchisees with Dynamic Pricing

CHICAGO. IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / PriceLabs, a pioneer in revenue management solutions, has announced a new partnership with a premier property management franchise in the vacation rental space, SkyRun Vacation Rentals. PriceLabs' intelligent Dynamic Pricing solution will be implemented across SkyRun's network of over 1,300 vacation rental properties in order to maximize revenue on homes under management with SkyRun.

Through this collaboration, SkyRun franchisees will leverage PriceLabs' advanced revenue management capabilities to gain more control over their prices with best-in-class automation, market data, and customizability. PriceLabs' powerful AI-powered Hyper Local Pulse algorithm analyzes real-time market data and automatically adjusts nightly pricing to capitalize on demand patterns and maximize revenue for each property

"We're thrilled that SkyRun has selected PriceLabs as their strategic revenue management partner," said Richie Khandelwal, Co-Founder of PriceLabs. "Our cutting-edge, dynamic pricing solution will empower SkyRun's franchisees to confidently set profit-maximizing rates and stay ahead of their competition."

This partnership with PriceLabs accompanies recent announcements from SkyRun Vacation Rentals to add TravelNet Solutions' Track Hospitality software and TrackEcommerce Booking Engine to the franchise tech stack, alongside the 2024 rollout of a brand new website interface.

"This partnership with PriceLabs is the latest in a string of strategic partnerships and investments that SkyRun is making to deliver best-in-class property management solutions to second homeowners and seamless vacation experiences to guests in an increasingly competitive landscape," said Lukas Krause, CEO of SkyRun Vacation Rentals. "SkyRun was founded on the idea of leveraging tech-first solutions in the short-term rental management industry, and PriceLabs will be a powerful partner in continuing to keep SkyRun as a leader in the field."

ABOUT PRICELABS

Established nearly a decade ago, PriceLabs has been at the forefront of providing innovative revenue management solutions. Today, it prices more than 400,000 listings every day around the world with its Dynamic Pricing product. By combining robust data science with accessible technology, PriceLabs empowers property managers and hosts worldwide to optimize pricing strategies and maximize revenue. To learn more about PriceLabs revenue management solutions, please visit hello.pricelabs.co.

ABOUT SKYRUN VACATION RENTALS

SkyRun is a rapidly growing vacation rental property management franchise with over 1,300 homes under management in over?40 independently owned and operated locations. The brand represents the best of both worlds when it comes to vacation rental management by combining the advantages of local ownership and management with the efficiency, technology, and support of a national brand. Most recently, the franchise was named by Entrepreneur magazine as one of the Fast-Growing Franchises in North America, as well as being one of the country's Top-Emerging Franchises. Whether you are a guest, a homeowner, or a franchisee-with SkyRun, your vacation rental dreams can become a reality sooner than you think. To learn more about SkyRun Vacation Rentals and its franchise opportunities, visit www.skyrun.com/franchising.

