A new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) suggests that the world could miss out on a target of 11,000 GW of global renewables capacity by the end of the decade, as agreed at COP28. It also predicts that solar will become the world's largest source of installed renewable capacity, surpassing hydropower. The IEA's latest report outlines countries' ambitions and implementation plans for renewable energy and notes that they are not aligned with the deployment goals set at COP28. The COP28 Tripling Renewable Capacity Pledge: Tracking countries' ambitions and identifying policies ...

