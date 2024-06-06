SCS Global Services: Nydree Flooring Releases Its 'Zero Collection' With an Environmental Product Declaration, Highlighting Its Sustainability Attributes

Nydree's Zero Collection contains no Red List chemical below 100 ppm (0.01%). The product is LBC (Living Building Challenge) Red List Free and has it's own Declare label.

FOREST, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / Nydree Flooring (Nydree) announces its 'Zero Collection' acrylic infused hardwood flooring with a third-party verified Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) and Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), demonstrating transparency of its environmental sustainability attributes. Nydree's Zero Collection features formaldehyde free laminating adhesives and qualifies as Red List Free, meaning it does not contain chemicals that pose serious risks to human health and the environment in the building industry.

This third-party verified LCA and EPD from independent certifier SCS Global Services (SCS), is amongst the latest for Nydree Flooring. Nydree is also currently undergoing renewal of its FloorScore® certification and its Health Product Declaration (HPD), which will include the Zero Collection.

These certifications contribute to the increasing sustainability efforts for The Nydree Global Health Initiative, which is the umbrella under which Nydree seeks to lead product manufacturers in building products that are both healthy for people and healthy for the planet.

"With the recent announcement of The Nydree Global Health Initiative, we have been hard at work taking our sustainability efforts to the next level and are thrilled to add the Zero Collection with a verified EPD and soon-to-be HPD and FloorScore to our repertoire," said Jason Brubaker, VP Sales and Marketing for Nydree. "We are proud of our progress and excited to share our journey as we continue improving our products to be healthy for people and environmentally efficient, while working with internationally recognized third-party certifiers such as SCS, to ensure credibility of our work."

Nydree's EPD, HPD and FloorScore certification will help building and design professionals globally to identify products that meet requirements for transparency documentation of environmental and health impacts. These certifications will also make Nydree Flooring products eligible to contribute to credits in green building schemes such as LEED®.

The EPD is the most robust multi-attribute, transparent report that communicates what a product is made of and how it impacts the environment. To achieve the EPD, Nydree underwent a full cradle-to-grave life cycle assessment (LCA) of its products. The LCA was conducted by SCS and then reported in the EPD. Both the LCA and EPD were externally verified by an independent 3rd party.

Along with these sustainability initiatives, third-party assurance is a key part of Nydree's strategy for its products under The Nydree Global Health Initiative.

"With these third-party certifications, Nydree is ensuring reliable, accurate product data and transparency of environmental impacts - building trust and credibility with consumers and building professionals that are seeking products better for the environment," said Keith Killpack, Technical Director, SCS Global Services. "Nydree's continued commitment certifying their products are an important step in their sustainability journey, enabling the green building community to make informed decisions."

Nydree Flooring products are made of real wood with the added strength of acrylic infusion throughout the top wear layer. The acrylic infused wood flooring is manufactured in a variety of sizes, surface finishes, colors and styles and is used in both residential and commercial spaces for floor, ceiling and wall applications. All wood used in the Zero Collection comes from the USA.

About Nydree

The company began in 2001 with the acquisition of Gammapar, and grew when it acquired its primary competitor, PermaGrain, in 2003. Today, Nydree is a company driven by a passion to create the best of the best in wood flooring and walls by fusing the properties of strength and style. Many of the company's staff members have been here for generations, honing the craft of acrylic-infused wood.

Using Nydree's proprietary technology, our team creates wood flooring and wall planks from multi-ply, plywood, the highest grade adhesives and a 1/10" thick layer of acrylic-infused real wood. Gammapar invented our manufacturing process in 1963, and we continue to perfect it every day. The results can be seen in hotels, stadiums, universities, stores, corporations, museums and other public spaces all over the world. Learn more at https://nydreeflooring.com/.

About The Nydree Global Health Initiative

The Nydree Global Health Initiative is the umbrella under which Nydree seeks to lead product manufacturers in building products that are both healthy for people and healthy for the planet. We believe in creating beautiful products that are low emitting with a net zero carbon impact on the planet sourced from sustainable forests while being transparent in those efforts. The interrelationship between healthy products and a healthy planet is inextricably linked and Nydree is honored to play a vital role in making both the built environment and created world a more healthy place for people to live and enjoy. Learn more at https://nydreeflooring.com/about-us/sustainability.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jason Brubaker jbrubaker@nydree.com, +1 404 409 7768

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability veri?cation, certi?cation, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Bene?t Corporation, re?ecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. For more information, visit https://www.scsglobalservices.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT

Nikki Senseman, nsenseman@scsglobalservices.com, +1 510 295 0667

Nydree Flooring Releases its 'Zero Collection' with an Environmental Product Declaration, Highlighting its Sustainability Attributes

