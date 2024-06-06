AEG Hosts 80 Interns at L.A. LIVE for Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program, HBCU in LA Summit Week

On May 31, 2024, AEG hosted 80 interns from historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) at L.A. LIVE as part of theEntertainment Industry College Outreach Program (EICOP), HBCU in LA Summit Week, which highlights the critical role HBCUs play as centers for diversity in building a creative talent pipeline for today's global workforce.

The day-long session at L.A. LIVE offered students a chance to participate in a panel discussion and hear first-hand from industry professionals about jobs in the sports and live events industry. Panelists from across AEG's divisions -- Goldenvoice, AEG Presents, AXS, and Crypto.com Arena -- shared their career experiences, wisdom, and guidance with the aspiring students.

Following the panel session, the City of Los Angeles' Deputy Mayor, Brenda Shockley, and AEG's President and CEO, Dan Beckerman spoke with the students about the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workforce.

Students received a guided tour of the L.A. LIVE campus and the GRAMMY Museum, and watched performances by the Inglewood High School Marching Band and the Divine Nine. They ended the day at a reception on the Ray Charles Terrace at the GRAMMY Museum where they could network with industry leaders and peers.

"We are very proud of our partnership with EICOP and the work we are doing to foster a pipeline of diverse talent across the live entertainment and sports industry," said April Barfield, Senior Manager, University Relations, AEG Employee Services and Talent Management. "Together, we are providing critical access and opportunities for HBCU students and paving the way for them to build careers in this dynamic field."

EICOP is a non-profit educational arts workforce development program. It is dedicated to educating, training, and recruiting the best and brightest diverse student leaders from our nation's HBCUs and other Minority Serving Institutions for careers across all aspects of the entertainment, media, sports, music and technology industries. To learn more about EICOP, please click here.

The Inglewood High School Marching Band and the Divine Nine welcomed the HBCU in LA interns.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: AEG

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG

View the original press release on accesswire.com