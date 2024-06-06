Louisville, Kentucky--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2024) - The med spa XO Aesthetic Refinery, known for its cutting-edge aesthetic procedures and educational programs, recently held a live discussion event called "Empowering Nurse Practitioners in Aesthetics: The Power of Community."

Jana Brewer

The occasion took place on Tuesday, April 9. It featured a discussion with Jana Brewer, CRNA, founder of XO Aesthetic Refinery, and Harvard-trained plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Erez Dayan. The discussion concentrated on how to advance professionally and the role of nurse practitioners in the aesthetic industry.

Dr. Dayan, renowned for his proficiency in using technology to improve reconstructive and cosmetic procedures, participated in the discussion to examine the function of nurse practitioners in the aesthetics and cosmetics sector.

The purpose of the discussion was to highlight nurse practitioners' contributions to the field of aesthetic medicine. It examined the highs and lows they experience in their work, their professional development, and their significant influence on improving patient care. It also touched on how important support from their community is.

In addition, the conversation was created for medical professionals working in the aesthetic area, nurse practitioners looking to advance in their careers, and anybody curious about the workings of aesthetic and cosmetic procedures in mind. It offered viewpoints on how nurse practitioners' roles are changing and how crucial education and teamwork are to career progression.

About XO Aesthetic Refinery:

Located in Louisville, KY, XO Aesthetic Refinery is dedicated to advanced aesthetic treatments and high standards of patient care. Led by Jana Brewer, the spa emphasizes educational initiatives and the adoption of innovative practices in aesthetic medicine.

Event Access:

Information about the discussion can be accessed through XO Aesthetic Refinery's official social media channels.

Contact Information:

Website: https://www.xoaestheticrefinery.com/

Instagram: xoaestheticrefinery

Address: 3744 Frankfort Ave. Louisville, KY. 40207

Phone no.: 323-929-5874

