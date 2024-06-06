CMG Financial: CMG Home Loans Welcomes SVP, Senior Loan Officer Paula White to Mid-Atlantic Team

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / CMG Home Loans, the retail lending arm of the well-capitalized and privately held mortgage banking firm CMG Financial, has announced the addition of Senior Loan Officer Paula White to its expansive Mid-Atlantic team. A dedicated originator with over two decades of seasoned experience, Paula brings a wealth of local knowledge and industry connections that will further CMG's growth throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

"I am thrilled to be at CMG," said White. "The extensive products, commitment to delivering the best customer & partner experiences, and the overall investment in growth are the primary reasons for my decision to come on board to CMG's Mid-Atlantic division. Another important factor was CMG's commitment to giving back to the communities it serves."

Paula has been serving homeowners and buyers in the Northern Virginia area for over 23 years. Her expansive career has given her an invaluable understanding of the local market and several solid relationships with business partners. Every year since 2002, Paula has been named to the prestigious President's Club list, an annual award recognizing top producers. She began her career at SunTrust Mortgage and First Horizon Home Loans. Eight years later, she became the Senior Vice President at McLean Mortgage Corporation, where she remained until joining Atlantic Coast Mortgage in 2022. During this time, she managed a high-performing team and drove significant growth in loan origination, maintaining a strong client satisfaction rate through personalized service. She's poised for continued success at CMG.

"Having Paula White join our team in Northern Virginia will allow for continued growth and expansion in the realtor market," said Bill Landon, CMG's Mid-Atlantic President. "Paula's relationships with key real estate companies will help attract more loan officers to our company, further increasing our market share! CMG and Paula White are a perfect match, we could not be happier to have her on board."

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized mortgage bank founded in 1993 by Christopher M. George, a former Mortgage Bankers Association Chairman. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels: retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG also operates seven joint venture companies with builder & realtor partners, holds an impressive MSR/servicing portfolio, and serves the capital markets of fixed income trading & sales through CMG Securities. CMG currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. The company is consistently recognized as a top-producing lender and top mortgage employer, and it prides itself on helping clients achieve the dream of homeownership through product innovation and streamlined servicing.

Contact Information

Annaugh Madsen

Senior Copywriter

amadsen@cmgfi.com

(667) 260-6360

SOURCE: CMG Home Loans

View the original press release on newswire.com.