Xcelerate, Inc. Retains Investment Bank Craft Capital Management to Provide Investment Banking and Up-Listing Advisory Services

MAULDIN, SC / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / Xcelerate, Inc. (OTCQB:XCRT) today announced that they have retained Craft Capital Management, LLC ("Craft Capital") to provide investment banking services, help in facilitating a capital raise and other advisory services. Craft Capital, based in Garden City, New York, is an independent full-service securities brokerage firm engaged in a variety of activities, including retail and institutional brokerage, investment advisory services, private offerings, national exchange up-listings, IPO's and other investment banking activities.

Mike O'Shea, Xcelerate's CEO said "Craft Capital is the perfect partner for us and our partnership with Craft Capital will enable us to raise capital and up-list to a national exchange. With Craft Capital as our investment banking partner, we believe we have all the right tools in place for us to properly execute on our corporate vision. I am thrilled that we were able to engage Craft and we look forward to achieving the future growth of our company."

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to stay updated on the latest developments by visiting the Company's website at https:/xcelerate.global/.

ABOUT XCELERATE INC.

In May 2020, Xcelerate commenced implementation of a new business plan that integrates innovative non-medical technologies into medical applications that enhance patient care and drive recurring revenues, including (i) owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment and portfolio of patents, patents pending and technology licenses and (ii) development of virtual health technology to assist patients in developing countries obtain medical care by extending the reach of physicians through the use of that technology. For more information visit www.xcelerate.global or contact us at 854-900-2020 or email info@xcelerate.global.

ABOUT CRAFT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC

Craft Capital Management is a full-service broker dealer and investment bank. Areas of focus include numerous growth sectors such as biotechnology, consumer goods and services, retail, financial services and business, technology, healthcare, medical device, and other categories. Craft Capital Management assists companies with corporate finance services, including initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, private placements, and financial advisory services.

SAFE HARBOR

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements resulting from various factors.

