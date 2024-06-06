Favo Capital, Inc.: FAVO Capital & Stewards Investment Capital Win Structured Finance Deal of the Year at Global Private Banking Innovation Awards 2024

Stewards Investment Capital, a boutique investment management, and advisory firm and FAVO Capital its strategic partner, have been recognized for the second time this year. This time at the Global Private Banking Innovation Awards 2024 in the category of Structured Finance Deal of the Year.

Shaun Quin - President of FAVO Capital, Suneeta Motala - Marketing Director of Stewards Investment Capital & Nathaniel Tsang Mang Kin - Head of Financial Operations at Stewards Investment Capital.

This accolade celebrates Stewards Investment Capital's instrumental role in facilitating the ground-breaking acquisition of FAVO Capital, resulting in FAVO Capital's acquisition of all entities forming the FAVO Group of Companies, marking a significant milestone for both companies. Since this restructuring in June 2023, FAVO Capital have experienced significant growth in all aspects of the business and sees itself as a key player in the private credit market within the United States.

The Global Private Banking Innovation Awards, organised yearly by Global Private Banker exist to identify, honour, and celebrate the world's pre-eminent private banks, family offices and wealth managers that prove elite levels of advisory, unbiased research and bespoke solutions and their individuals' contribution to client service and strategic wealth preservation and growth capabilities. Past winners include JP Morgan, HSBC, FAB, Visa, UBS, Wells Fargo, Santander, Citi, Standard Chartered amongst others. Global Private Banking Innovation Awards 2024 are known as the world's most authoritative and transparently judged private wealth awards recognising the most innovative products and services, innovative technological and digital capabilities, scalable customisations across the global private banking landscape.

The Award-winning restructuring of FAVO's business operations, which highlighted the transition from a realty-focused company to a private credit-centric firm. This strategic shift positioned FAVO to capitalize on emerging market trends and secure substantial investments from notable institutional investors and state Pension Funds. The acquisition empowered FAVO to expand operations and solidify its market position offering working capital solutions to small and medium-sized businesses across the United States, with Stewards Investment Capital becoming its second largest shareholder post-restructuring.

Glen Steward, Founder and Chairman of Stewards Investment Capital and Chief Strategy Officer and Board member at FAVO Capital Inc., expressed his gratitude, saying, "We are humbled and thankful to Global Private Banker for this honor and recognition. I would also like to thank our committed team at Stewards and FAVO Capital, whose relentless efforts ensure that our investors' capital maximizes its potential every day. Mr. Steward added, "This award is a testament to our continued commitment to innovation. We are proud to have played a pivotal role in this ground-breaking deal, and this award is a validation of our team's hard work and dedication."

A statement from the Judges of Global Private Banking Innovation Awards 2024, "Stewards Investment Capital has deftly introduced innovative, niche and value driven solutions that significantly impact investors, thereby attracting institutional investors and private clients. Most notably, the successful restructuring of FAVO Capital Inc involving a USD $37 million transaction, enabled FAVO to expand operations, introduce innovative products and solidify its market position".

With innovative technology, advanced risk management strategies, and a profound understanding of market dynamics, Stewards Investment Capital together with FAVO Capital have developed an investment solution that not only delivers superior performance but also substantial value to its investors. Additionally, Stewards facilitated investments from notable institutional investors, including one of South Africa's largest pension funds.As strategic advisors and significant shareholders, Stewards actively contributed to FAVO's expansion, culminating in the acquisition of three additional businesses and significant growth in its overall team from 40 to 126 members within the organization.

Shaun Quin, President at FAVO Capital Inc., remarked, "We are incredibly proud to see Stewards recognized for their groundbreaking work. This collaboration is set to catalyze growth and facilitate global expansion, marking a significant milestone for Stewards Investment Capital and FAVO Capital. Congratulations to the entire team at Stewards Investment Capital & FAVO Capital for this well-deserved award."

More About FAVO Capital, Inc.

FAVO Capital, Inc. (OTC Pink: FAVO) is a leading provider of alternative finance solutions for small to medium sized businesses nationwide. With Headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FAVO Capital employs over 120 people in five offices globally. "FAVO" is "Honeycomb" in Latin - The Honeycomb (Hexagon) is the most efficient shape in the universe. FAVO intends to be Efficient, Flexible & Durable.

For more information visit: favocapital.com

About Stewards Investment Capital

Stewards Investment Capital is boutique investment advisory leader with a 25-year legacy within the Stewards affiliation of companies. With a strategic presence in Mauritius, South Africa, and USA, they specialize in tailoring niche investment solutions with optimized risk adjusted returns for high-net-worth individuals, pension funds and institutional investors.

The Stewards affiliation of companies has multiple financial services licenses and business in South Africa, Mauritius and USA with operations spanning forex, trade finance, investment management, micro finance, private credit, payments, market maker and liquidity provider.https://www.stewardsinvestment.com

Watch Our Corporate video here: https://tinyurl.com/4kvw3nk2

Contact: Stewards Investment Capital

Contact Person: Suneeta Motala - Chief Marketing Officer

Tel: +230.525.675

Email: suneetamotala@stweards.global

Contact: FAVO Capital, Inc.

Email: info@favocapital.com

Tel: 833.328.6477

Website: www.favocapital.com

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements, estimates, and projections of future trends and of the anticipated future performance constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Series' expectations, beliefs, or future strategies that are signified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," or similar language. These forward-looking statements concern the Company's operations, economic performance and financial condition and are based largely on the Company's beliefs and expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from expected results. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release FAVO Capital, Inc and its Management Team expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

SOURCE: FAVO Capital, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com