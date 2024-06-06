SCS Global Services: SCS Consulting Services Launches Carbon Accounting & Management Software To Enable Faster Climate Action

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / SCS Global Services:

New Capabilities Enable Companies to Streamline their GHG Emissions Measurement & Reporting, Track their Science-Based Targets Setting, and Engage Suppliers

Today, SCS Consulting Services (SCS) announced a new partnership with leading carbon accounting platform developer Sustain.Life, offering a comprehensive carbon management solution for organizations of all sizes. By combining SCS' 30+ years of broad carbon accounting experience with Sustain.Life's software, SCS is helping organizations to simplify their carbon measurement, management, and reporting functions while ensuring efforts produce results that meet regulatory compliance and assurance requirements.

The suite of climate management tools now available to all SCS Consulting customers offers an easy entry-point for organizations to calculate their annual carbon footprint, track changes over time, and report results in line with CDP, ISSB, and ESRS standards, which underpin new global climate regulations.

SCS will integrate the Sustain.Life technology into existing services to support clients with their emissions reduction strategy, including setting Science-Based Targets, providing a more sophisticated method of supplier engagement, and tracking progress over time against their climate transition plans.

SCS' expanded capabilities augment its continued support of entities navigating new global climate regulations, including those across Europe, United Kingdom, U.S., China, Australia, and other jurisdictions, as well as the ongoing calls within the investment world for disclosure of Scope 3 emissions data.

"Our partnership with Sustain.Life combines the best in climate expertise with the best in software solutions with the shared goal of helping more organizations to do more to lower their carbon footprint - and to do it faster," states Bonnie Holman, Managing Director at SCS Consulting. "As demands for annual Scope 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions disclosures and reduction targets increase, we pride ourselves on meeting clients where they are and helping them satisfy both customer and investor requirements. We are excited to streamline the process, enabling our clients to focus on meaningful climate action."

SCS leverages 40 years of sustainability standards and auditing expertise to ensure that this new climate management technology provides clients with the results they are looking for - investor-grade, transparent, audit-ready, and regulatory compliant carbon data.

"Our alliance with SCS Consulting Services represents a significant leap forward in climate management solutions," said Andrew Emmons Senior Manager, Partnerships at Sustain.Life. By combining SCS's extensive carbon accounting experience with our innovative software, we aim to simplify carbon measurement, management, and reporting for organizations of all sizes. Together, we empower businesses to achieve their sustainability goals efficiently and comply with the latest global climate regulations."

About SCS Consulting Services

SCS Consulting Services helps companies implement transformative sustainability solutions that drive meaningful change. SCS Consulting Services is the independent sustainability consulting arm of the Scientific Certification Systems (SCS) organization. Our experts leverage four decades of deep experience in sustainability and an unwavering commitment to scientific rigor, credibility, and transparency. We specialize in working closely with clients to build and execute on a sustainability strategy that both drives positive impacts and builds business resiliency in the face of a rapidly changing climate and business environment. Services include climate strategy, accounting and reporting, sustainability reporting, supply chain solutions, ESG management, due diligence and regulatory compliance services.

About Sustain.Life

Sustain.Life?is the SaaS platform - and Certified B Corporation - that helps future-proof companies by decarbonizing and taking climate action. Launched in 2021, Sustain.Life provides ESG and carbon accounting tools that empower organizations to meet compliance requirements, manage and mitigate carbon emissions, reduce costs, and stand out to customers, investors, and other stakeholders.?

