Lynkwell, Inc.: Lynkwell Partners with Hubject for Seamless EV Charging Experience

Lynkwell delivers a seamless charging experience for its customers through integration with Hubject's intercharge roaming platform and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) enabling ISO 15118-2 Plug and Charge.

Lynkwell, a vertically integrated provider of e-mobility solutions, and Hubject, a global leader in the e-mobility sector, have joined forces in a strategic partnership to add roaming and Plug & Charge capabilities to Lynkwell's electric vehicle (EV) charging platform.

The burgeoning demand for EV chargers has attracted many companies into the industry, but this has produced fragmentation that hinders the long-term scalability of EV infrastructure. The result is drivers who encounter obstacles when attempting to access chargers on different networks, often requiring additional steps like downloading new apps or establishing new payment methods. Such disconnect not only frustrates EV drivers but also presents a significant barrier to scale for businesses reliant on EV charging solutions.

By integrating with Hubject's intercharge eRoaming platform, drivers will gain full interoperability for thousands of Lynkwell chargers across North America. In turn, Lynkwell's customers can connect to the world's largest eRoaming network, allowing their customers to access and pay for charging at compatible stations throughout the country under a single agreement.

The adoption of vehicle-based authentication for EV charging presents a secure and user-friendly alternative to traditional app-based or credit card terminal-driven session initiation. By adhering to the ISO 15118-2 standard, the Hubject Plug & Charge solution automates the authentication process, enabling secure communication between electric vehicles and charging stations.

With a top-10 ranking among EV charger networks nationwide, Lynkwell attributes its industry-leading reliability and uptime as foundational to its success. The company's full vertical integration ensures effective deployment and ongoing support beyond infrastructure deployment, prioritizing customer satisfaction. As one of the only fully U.S.-based EV charging companies, Lynkwell serves as a valuable North American partner to Hubject.

"As a leader within the industry, Lynkwell represents an important partner to Hubject as we drive efficient scaling and enhance the charging experience for their drivers by leveraging Hubject's intercharge roaming platform and Plug&Charge ecosystem," said Trishan Peruma, CEO of Hubject North America. "Lynkwell shares our mission to focus on the entire user experience and best possible driver experience."

"This collaboration with Hubject underscores Lynkwell's commitment to delivering the most seamless EV charging experience for drivers. Partnerships like this are at the foundation of growing EV adoption worldwide as we continue to evolve to meet the needs of the EV charging landscape," said Nick Bordeau, vice president of engineering at Lynkwell.

To discover more about Lynkwell's best-in-class EV charging software, powering networks from startups to some of the world's largest companies, please visit Lynkwell's software web page here: https://info.lynkwell.com/software.??

About Lynkwell

Lynkwell is an innovative energy technology company with a mission to transform how the world connects clean, renewable, and sustainable energy solutions with the evolving electric infrastructure. The company provides comprehensive and coordinated products and services for design, planning, funding, financing, installation, and management of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and provides a white-label offering allowing businesses to create custom-branded EV charging experiences. Since 2016, Lynkwell has facilitated the deployment of thousands of charging stations for public, private, and fleet applications, collaborated on the development and integration of hundreds of equipment and software solutions, and has secured tens of millions of dollars of incentives, grants, and funding awards for its customers. Partners can access one of the largest and most robust catalogs of hardware solutions and software functionality for EV charging infrastructure via the Lynkwell platform. Learn about the next generation of EV charging networks with Lynkwell at https://www.lynkwell.com/.

About Hubject

Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform Intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and eMobility Service Providers (EMPs) to provide standardized access to charging infrastructure regardless of any network. Hubject has established the world's largest cross-provider charging network for electric vehicles by connecting CPO networks encompassing over 600,000 connected charging points and more than 2,000 B2B partners across 60 countries and four continents. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner in the Mobility market, advising automotive manufacturers, charging providers, and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge using ISO15118-2 and ISO15118-20. In essence, Hubject promotes eMobility and its advancement worldwide. For more information, please visit www.hubject.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

