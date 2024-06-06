Guardian Wealth Management Launches New Brand and Website: Old School Meets New School

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / Guardian Wealth Management, LLC, a boutique private wealth and asset management firm, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newly revamped brand and website. This milestone marks a new era for the firm as it blends time-honored investment principles with fresh ideas, setting a new standard in comprehensive financial planning and bespoke investment management.



Guardian's approach is rooted in the philosophy of "Old School meets New School." This concept merges traditional long-term growth strategies with attention toward behavioral investing, advanced portfolio management technology, and tailored personalization. Guardian believes the synergy of both philosophies results in superior wealth and asset management that helps meet the evolving needs of today's investors.

"We aim to attract folks seeking that extra mile of personalized attention to their portfolios that they may not be getting at larger advisory firms offering pre-existing models and limited time with their clients," said Todd Berg, Founder of Guardian Wealth Management. "We build each portfolio from scratch to meet each individual's needs. No two portfolios at our firm are ever the same."

Guardian maintains a ratio of just 30 households per advisor, ensuring dedicated attention, ample time, and thoughtful service for each family. This commitment to personalized care shines through the firm's comprehensive approach, which includes tax-minimization strategies, cost-efficiency techniques, and holistic risk management.

"We invite families and professionals in Utah to reflect upon their financial plans and evaluate whether they are confident in their current standing and future direction," said Colby Berg. "Some folks might sense gaps that leave them vulnerable to various risks or some simply wish to confirm they have the most optimal plan for their long-term goals. Our boutique approach allows us to dedicate the necessary time to help these folks address those gaps and gain confidence in their financial trajectory."

As a fee-only fiduciary, the firm strives to uphold clients' interests first, offering transparency and consistent fees. Guardian is committed to guiding affluent families and individuals in Utah through disciplined investment strategies aimed at long-term wealth preservation.

Visit Guardian Wealth Management's brand-new website at www.investgwm.com

About Guardian Wealth Management, LLC

Guardian Wealth Management, LLC, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a boutique private wealth and asset management firm. Renowned for its personalized financial and retirement planning and bespoke investment management services, the firm strives to deliver comprehensive and customized solutions to investors. Founded in 2008, Guardian is distinguished by serving a limited number of families per advisor; this boutique approach helps their mission to deliver non-model-based portfolios and specialized attention to each client.

Guardian Wealth Management, LLC is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

