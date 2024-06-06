New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2024) - Wysh Life and Health Insurance Company, today announced the integration of its groundbreaking Life Benefit product with Q2's Digital Banking Platform, via the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services.

Life Benefit is a pioneering micro life insurance solution that provides bank customers with up to $20,000 of free life insurance coverage, based on their deposit account balances. The integration with Q2's Digital Banking Platform enables financial institutions to effortlessly embed Life Benefit into their digital banking experience, empowering them to attract new customers, grow deposits, and enhance customer financial security and protection.

"We are thrilled to partner with Q2 and bring Life Benefit to financial institutions through the Q2 Digital Banking Platform," said Alex Matjanec, Founder & CEO of Wysh. "This integration marks a significant milestone in our mission to simplify financial protection and close America's life insurance coverage gap. By seamlessly integrating Life Benefit into the digital banking experience, we are making it easier than ever for financial institutions to offer their customers an innovative, hassle-free life insurance solution."

Life Benefit offers a range of benefits for financial institutions, including:

Effortless integration with existing banking systems, with implementation in as little as 30 days

Compliance support to ensure marketing and operational practices adhere to regulations

Improved deposit margins and flexibility in managing deposit costs

A streamlined, user-friendly interface that enhances the customer banking experience

The Q2 Partner Accelerator Program through Q2 Innovation Studio allows in-demand financial services companies to leverage the Q2 SDK (software development kit) to pre-integrate their technology into the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. As part of the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program, financial institutions will be able to purchase Life Benefit by Wysh and seamlessly offer the service to their customers via the Q2 Digital Banking Platform.

"We are excited to welcome Life Benefit by Wysh to the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program," said Johnny Ola, Managing Director of Q2 Innovation Studio. "Financial institutions now have the ability to offer an embedded life insurance solution directly to their customers."

In October 2023, Wysh announced the launch of Savings+, a product that couples high-yield savings with life insurance without the need for underwriting and works to help underserved communities gain insurance protection at no cost. Helix, Q2's embedded finance solution, powers Wysh's Savings+ product.

To learn more about Life Benefit by Wysh and the Q2 Innovation Studio Partner Accelerator Program, contact: Press@wysh.com

About Wysh Life and Health Insurance Company

Wysh is an A- rated insurance carrier by AM Best and subsidiary of Northwestern Mutual. Wysh believes the confidence that comes from having life insurance makes the world a better place. With innovative products like Life Benefit, Wysh is committed to simplifying financial protection and closing America's life insurance coverage gap. To learn more, please visit www.wysh.com

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institution and fintech customers to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

