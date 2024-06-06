Albertsons Companies Foundation Celebrates a Decade of Fighting Hunger and $297 Million Raised With Nourishing Neighbors Program

Private label brand O Organics® donates $7 million to Nourishing Neighbors for second year

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / This month, Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI), along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, celebrates 10 years and $297 million raised for its Nourishing Neighbors charitable program dedicated to fighting hunger. In celebration of this achievement, the Foundation is announcing today, Nourishing Neighbors Day, that the company's private label brand, O Organics, is donating $7 million, and the equivalent of 28 million meals, for the second year in a row to the program. This donation will fund grants dedicated to providing healthy meals for at-risk youth throughout the summer and after school hours, and the Nourishing Neighbors program will award an additional $30,000 in grants, $1,000 a day throughout June, to nonprofits in a social media contest.

"In the last ten 10 years, Nourishing Neighbors has played a pivotal role in tackling the challenge of food insecurity, a complex issue affecting more than 13.5 million* American households," said Jennifer Saenz, EVP of Pharmacy and E-Commerce for Albertsons Cos. and Board Chair for Albertsons Companies Foundation. "Our commitment as a company has never wavered, and thanks to the incredible generosity of our customers, we've donated over one billion meals** and partnered with 1,400 nonprofits to end hunger in our local communities. I look forward to the impact we will have over the next 10 years."

O Organics Donates $7 Million to Nourishing Neighbors, Announces Social Media Contest

During this celebratory month, Albertsons Cos.' private label brand O Organics donated $7 million, and the equivalent of 28 million meals, to the Nourishing Neighbors program as part of the brand's Fight Hunger, Serve Hope initiative to combat hunger during the summer months and after school hours when school-aged children face higher rates of food insecurity. The $7 million donation will fund grants to enhance school breakfasts, provide weekend breakfast food, backpack programs with food to take home, summer breakfast meals and many other breakfast-related programs. This follows a 2023 donation of $7 million to fund similar grants for at-risk youth.

Now through June 30, grant recipients are encouraged to share their stories on any social media channel tagging NourishingNeighbors, @OOrganics, and their local Albertsons Cos. banner store celebrating the O Organics grant and showing how their organization is using the funds. The Nourishing Neighbors program will award an additional $30,000 in grants, $1,000 a day throughout June, to nonprofits with the most compelling social media posts.

"In this landmark year for Nourishing Neighbors, we are so thankful for each one of our loyal customers who have donated at the register across every Albertsons Cos. store," said Christy Duncan Anderson, President and Executive Director of the Albertsons Companies Foundation. "These donations have funded grants and innovative programs over 10 years to raise awareness and support for Americans who continually struggle with where their next meal is coming from. Together, we're sowing seeds of hope and nourishment, one story, one donation and one meal at a time."

Nourishing Neighbors Program

Nourishing Neighbors is a charitable program of Albertsons Companies Foundation and seeks to ensure at-risk children, adults, seniors and families have access to the food they need to thrive.

During the month of May, Nourishing Neighbors raised more than $5 million through customer donations made at the register across every Albertsons Cos. store. Since the program's inception in 2014, Nourishing Neighbors (formerly Hunger Is) has raised more than $297 million for thousands of nonprofit organizations that are on the front lines of combatting hunger in America.

For more information on Albertsons Companies Foundation and Nourishing Neighbors, click here. To download related video assets and images, please click here.

*USDA Household Food Security in the United States in 2021

**Feeding America Cost of a Meal

See original press release here and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

Albertsons Companies Foundation celebrates 10 years and $297 million raised for its Nourishing Neighbors charitable program dedicated to fighting hunger. (Photo: Business Wire)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies

View the original press release on accesswire.com