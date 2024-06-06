Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking the Wall: Uranmarkt geht wieder steil! Warum Sie hier dabei sein sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XFG9 | ISIN: US3383071012 | Ticker-Symbol: 1F9
Tradegate
06.06.24
16:02 Uhr
39,970 Euro
+1,240
+3,20 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIVE9 INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIVE9 INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,94040,22022:21
39,69040,46022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FIVE9
FIVE9 INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIVE9 INC39,970+3,20 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.