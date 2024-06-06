Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking the Wall: Uranmarkt geht wieder steil! Warum Sie hier dabei sein sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EXG4 | ISIN: CA03753D1042 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
APEX CRITICAL METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APEX CRITICAL METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
06.06.2024 22:02 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zimtu Capital Corp.: Zimtu Capital Announces Agreement with Apex Critical Metals

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces it has signed an agreement with Apex Critical Metals (CSE:APXC) (OTCQB:APXCF) to provide its ZimtuADVANTAGE program (https://www.zimtu.com/zimtu-advantage/). Zimtu will receive $150,000 from the company for the duration of the one-year contract.

ZimtuADVANTAGE is a comprehensive marketing initiative designed to assist companies in navigating capital markets through strategic marketing efforts. It includes services such as in-depth research reports, content creation, investor lead generation, targeted awareness advertising, video news releases, social media management & newsletters. This program aims to enhance a company's visibility and engagement with high-value investors, leveraging various digital platforms and media outlets for effective dissemination of company updates and information.

About Zimtu Capital

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information visit: www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"Sean Charland"
Sean Charland
President & Director
Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Zimtu Capital Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.