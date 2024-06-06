Blind Logic Productions: Syracuse Museum to Host 'Blind Logic: The Ralph R. Teetor Story' Screening

Blind Logic Productions announced the Syracuse - Wawasee Historical Museum will host a screening of "Blind Logic: The Ralph R. Teetor story," at the historic Pickwick Theatre in uptown Syracuse, Indiana, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, with donations benefiting the museum.

Ralph Teetor & Jay Smith in rear of Miss Detroit II

Ralph Teetor's favorite hobby was building and testing speedboats on Lake Wawasee. Teetor built his first speedboat sometime in 1914, and soon his parents bought a cottage on the lake, beginning a long history at Lake Wawasee that is still enjoyed by Teetor's great-grandchildren today.

Teetor eventually purchased the 250-horsepower racing boat named Miss Detroit II, as pictured, and built by Chris and Jay Smith, founders of the Chris-Craft Boat Company. Teetor and his cousin Dan Teetor drove Miss Detroit II to speeds exceeding 70 mph, an insane speed over water in those days.

This documentary film is the untold story of an American blind visionary. Overcoming unthinkable odds, this remarkable automotive pioneer and leader helped shape the industry as we know it, with his inventions of automatic gearshift and Cruise Control now commonplace. For decades, this pioneer pushed the boundaries in car safety, performance, and economy. He once said, "You are not handicapped as long as you can think logically." This man was an inspiration to an entire industry.

Emmy Award winning host and narrator Mike Rowe provides the narration and Emmy Award winning actor Jeff Daniels brings Ralph Teetor to life, among many other extraordinary actors voicing individuals.

This film features renowned trailblazers Lyn St. James, legendary race car driver and 1992 Indy 500 "Rookie of the Year," Franz von Holzhausen, the visionary Chief Designer at Tesla, Inc., Sarah Cook, the remarkable President of the Automotive Hall of Fame, and the illustrious Leslie Mark Kendall, Chief Historian at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Credits include award winning Editor Derek Tow, Composer Jim Andron, Photo Editor Daniel Teetor, and Sound Editing, Effects and Design by the award-winning team of Darren King, Nikola Simikic, and Amanda Roy. Written, directed, and produced by Jack Teetor, this documentary is based on the book "One Man's Vision - The Life of Automotive Pioneer Ralph R. Teetor," by Marjorie Teetor Meyer.

Blind Logic Productions will have their Detroit Premiere on June 13th at the Automotive Hall of Fame.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Deborah Gilels

LA Media Consultants

Email: gilelsdeborah@gmail.com

Cell: 818-648-9513

SOURCE: Blind Logic Productions

View the original press release on accesswire.com