Ashland, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2024) - After four years of review and analysis, a coalition of supporters of the proposed Enbridge Line 5 Relocation Project came together to urge the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers to complete their review process and approve permits needed to allow the project to move forward. The Corp held two 4-hour public comment hearings in Ashland, WI as part of their review process. Speakers representing trades and labor unions, agriculture groups, business associations, and tribal members shared perspective about how important Line 5 is to the region and the impact the construction project would have.

"The Army Corps' public hearing was another example of how much support there is for such a critically important project," said Toby Mack, Executive Director of the Energy Equipment and Infrastructure Alliance (EEIA)'s Wisconsin chapter. "Making sure Line 5 can be rerouted will ensure people, farms, businesses, and communities can continue to count on having access to energy in the safest and most efficient way. The hearing also allowed the Corp to understand better what would happen if it were shut down. After 4 years of review, we stand strong behind Line 5 and urge the decision-makers to allow this project to move forward."

"We have a workforce that will build this pipeline as safe as every step that Enbridge has taken along the way to ensure the communities make sure that the water is protected, the air is protected, the land is protected, the animals are protected, the people are protected," said Dan Olson, a Superior resident and business manager for the Laborers' International Union of North America Local 1091.

"Wisconsin famers depend on the propane, gas and diesel made possible by Line 5," said Brad Olson, Wisconsin Farm Bureau President. "Without it, energy prices will increase, and propane supplies will become critically low, and Wisconsin farmers - and the food they supply - would be put in jeopardy."

Enbridge is seeking approval for plans to relocate a section of its Line 5 pipeline, which carries up to 23 million gallons of oil and natural gas liquids daily. The new section of the line would run 41 miles around the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa reservation in Ashland and Iron counties.

The company proposed relocating the pipeline to resolve issues related to litigation from the tribe regarding previously approved easements for the line and the 12 miles of tribal lands on which it is currently located. When approved, the project will invest an estimated $135 million into the economy, create over 700 union construction jobs, and update a key part of the region's energy infrastructure.

About EEIA-WI

The Energy Equipment and Infrastructure Alliance (EEIA) represents the businesses and people who provide construction, equipment, materials and services to build the infrastructure that delivers affordable and reliable energy to Americans. EEIA Wisconsin is a state chapter focused on advancing energy policies and projects that benefit Wisconsin workers, families, communities, businesses, and our economy. To learn more please visit eeia-wi.org

# # #

Contact: Mike Zipko

mike@velocitypublicaffairs.com

651-269-8756

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/211993

SOURCE: EEIA- Wisconsin