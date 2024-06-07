Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking the Wall: Uranmarkt geht wieder steil! Warum Sie hier dabei sein sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2APYX | ISIN: CA69354U1003 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PPX MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PPX MINING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
07.06.2024 01:02 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PPX Mining Corp.: PPX Mining Completes Debt Settlement Transaction

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated May 3, 2024, the Company completed its debt settlement with an arm's length creditor of the Company (the "Creditor") by issuing 400,000 units of the Company (each a "Unit") at a deemed issue price of Cdn$0.05 per Unit to the Creditor as settlement of legal fees in the amount of $20,000 (the "Debt Settlement"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase an additional common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.07 per Warrant Share until May 28, 2026. The Company received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to the Debt Settlement. The securities issued to the Creditor are subject to a hold period expiring on September 29, 2024, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange. See the press release of the Company dated May 3, 2024 for further information with respect to the Debt Settlement.

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V:PPX.V)(BVL:PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Brian Imrie
Chairman

82 Richmond Street East, Toronto,
M5C 1P1, Ontario, Canada
416-361-0737

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: PPX Mining Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.