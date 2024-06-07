Following the successful launch of the Office of Global Wealth in Qatar during the recent Economic Forum, Nest Seekers International's Loy Carlos is thrilled to announce further strategic expansion into the burgeoning luxury markets of France. This new partnership, with industry veterans Monica and Cyril Lebel, aligns Nest Seekers' top team of agents in France with the unparalleled expertise and global reach of the Office of Global Wealth, solidifying the firm's position as a leader in serving ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients across the globe.

"The surge in demand for prime properties across France's most exclusive regions has been remarkable," said Loy Carlos, Founder and President of the Office of Global Wealth at Nest Seekers International. "With property values increasing by up to 32% on the French Riviera and a staggering 40% rise in the French Alps, along with the recent listing of Château d'Armainvilliers, valued at $425 million, outside of Paris-one of the world's most expensive homes-our expansion into these thriving French markets is a strategic move to better serve our UHNW clientele."

Joining the Office of Global Wealth are industry veterans Monica and Cyril Lebel, who bring decades of experience working with UHNW clients across France. "Monica and Cyril's expertise and regional knowledge make them invaluable additions to our team," Carlos added. "Their deep understanding of the French markets will elevate our ability to service clients in the region."

"Some of the world's most coveted destinations for luxury real estate are in France," said Monica Lebel. "We're thrilled to partner with Loy and the Office of Global Wealth, leveraging their global network and resources to provide our clients with exclusive access to Global Wealth's suite of bespoke luxury services."

Cyril Lebel added, "The demand for exceptional properties in France has never been higher, and we are thrilled to join Loy and connect Global Wealth clients with the finest real estate in the region."

From the sun-drenched Riviera to the iconic slopes of the Alps and the timeless grandeur of Paris, France's most exclusive markets offer a rare confluence of prestigious addresses and truly exceptional properties. As Loy Carlos strategically expands the Office of Global Wealth into these coveted markets, his entire team is committed to providing ultra-high-net-worth clientele unparalleled access to extraordinary real estate investments. If you are interested in exclusive opportunities in the French luxury market, or if you are seeking to list and market a property for sale, please contact the Office of Global Wealth at globalwealth@nestseekers.com.

About Nest Seekers International: Nest Seekers International is a leading global real estate brokerage, specializing in luxury properties. With a network of offices across the world's top markets and a reputation for excellence, Nest Seekers offers unparalleled service and expertise in the high-end real estate sector. The company's technologically advanced platform and global media exposure attract discerning clients from prestigious markets across the globe, further solidifying its position as a trusted industry leader.

