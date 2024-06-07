Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2024) - Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (TSXV: SVS.H) ("Solarvest", or the "Company"), an algal biologic company specializing in organic ingredient production and commercial marketing of pharmaceutical grade ingredients and health supplements, is pleased to announce the election of a new board of directors, voted and approved by shareholders, to lead the transition and focused restructuring of Solarvest.

At the 2024 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 10, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Messrs. Ken Campeau, Max Goldberg and Grant Larsen were unanimously elected directors of Solarvest. In addition, Mr. Larsen has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), serving and leading the Company in transition. The current auditors of the Company, Arsenault Best Cameron Ellis, were also re-appointed.

Grant Larsen

Mr. Larsen has more than 25 years' experience as an officer, CEO, board advisor, corporate executive and entrepreneur. During his career, Mr. Larsen has held positions with senior global companies in pharmaceuticals, OTC, consumer packaged goods and medical devices. His diverse skillset includes extensive advisory roles, strategic consulting, organizational restructuring, keynote speaking and healthcare technology integration.

Kenneth W. Campeau

Kenneth Campeau has a BBA in marketing, CPA designation and specializes in the auditing and analysis of startup companies in the Canadian capital markets. He has a strong background in logistics, inventory management, sales and marketing. With his management experience and background, his insights and financial based advice is critical to startup and growth companies.

Max Goldberg

Mr. Goldberg has been covering the organic industry for the past 14 years, runs the Organic Food Industry group on LinkedIn, which counts more than 42,000 members from around the world and is considered to be a leading expert in the organic food industry. Formerly, Mr. Goldberg was Wall Street investment banker. He received his BA from Brown University and his MBA from the Columbia University Graduate School of Business.

The Company will continue to pursue commercial opportunities and partners to meet short-term financial obligations and leverage future expansion to maximize commercial opportunities in the growing healthcare supplements and organic health products industries. It is the intention of the board to review all financial and partnership options and to meet short-term operational and long-term focused objectives of Solarvest.

ABOUT SOLARVEST

Solarvest is a Canadian algal biologic research company with several unique patents in organic ingredient production with global commercial product applications. With a commitment to innovation and a dedication to harnessing the power of nature, Solarvest is poised to transform the landscape of healthcare with its proprietary organic solutions.

For more information, please visit www.solarvest.com

For further information contact:

Grant Larsen

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 1.647.992.6487

Email: invest@solarvest.ca

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/212035

SOURCE: Solarvest BioEnergy Inc.