World Economic Forum Names Identity Security Innovator Oleria as a 2024 Technology Pioneer

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / Oleria, a visionary provider of adaptive and autonomous identity security, announced today its selection by the World Economic Forum (WEF) to serve as an official 2024 Technology Pioneer. The coveted WEF Technology Pioneers program selects 100 leading technology organizations involved in developing and deploying new technologies and innovations that exemplify the transformative potential and entrepreneurial spirit essential for shaping a better future.

The designation situates Oleria in a select group of organizations that will provide input on the Forum's global initiatives and connect and share insights on cybersecurity with leaders in government, business and academia.

Identity security has become the new cybersecurity battlefront. Today, 80% of all breaches use compromised identities, costing enterprises billions of dollars annually. With the proliferation of SaaS applications and AI, the volume of attacks targeting identities is also growing - with a 71% increase year over year, according to the 2024 IBM® Threat Intelligence Index. In fact, for the first time ever, abusing valid accounts became cybercriminals' most common entry point into victim environments according to IBM. Essentially, attackers are no longer just hacking in - they're logging in. And they are doing so because identity security is one of the most challenging and underfunded areas of cybersecurity, leveraging legacy systems and manual processes that can't keep up with today's modern cloud and SaaS-centric organizations.

"As I learned from my experience as a founding board member of the World Economic Forum's Center for Cybersecurity, identity security is a critical challenge for organizations across every continent and industry," said Jim Alkove, founding CEO of Oleria and former Chief Trust Officer at Salesforce. "Oleria was created to provide a truly adaptive and autonomous approach to identity security. Our platform offers unprecedented fine-grained access visibility and usage insights at an individual resource level, empowering CISOs and their teams to answer essential questions: Who has access to what? How did they get it? What are they doing with it?"

"Enterprises, governments, and organizations increasingly face security risks, with identity emerging as the new battlefront," said Phil Quade, Chief Operating Officer with Evolution Equity Partners, former Chief Information Security Officer at Fortinet and ex-Chief of the NSA Cyber Task Force. "Oleria's innovative approach to identity security offers a comprehensive solution that addresses the complexities and dynamic nature of modern cyber threats faced by governments and organizations alike. By focusing on fine-grained access control and usage visibility, Oleria provides security leaders with the tools they need to manage identity security effectively. This collaboration with the WEF is another important step towards advancing global cybersecurity standards and protecting critical assets."

"Being named one of the World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers is an incredible honor," added Alkove. "We are eager to share our insights with global leaders and drive the future of identity security."

Oleria provides adaptive and autonomous identity security solutions to protect and enable today's dynamic enterprise. Oleria Adaptive Security, built on the Trustfusion platform, offers unparalleled fine-grained access visibility, including access usage insights, at an individual resource level so CISOs can finally and confidently answer the critical questions: Who has access to what? How did they get it? What are they doing with it? Oleria's innovative Trustfusion platform provides organizations with a single source of truth for their identity security. Founded by cybersecurity industry veterans with decades of experience building and operating some of the world's largest security programs, Oleria has received over $40 million in funding from Evolution Equity Partners, Salesforce Ventures, Tapestry VC, Zscaler, and other technology luminaries. For more information, please visit www.oleria.com and follow Oleria on LinkedIn and Twitter.

