TGS ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024

OSLO, NORWAY (7 June 2024) - The annual general meeting of TGS ASA ("TGS" or the "Company") will be held on 28 June 2024 as a virtual meeting through the facilities of Lumi at 16:00 hours (Oslo time).

The notice for the annual general meeting is attached hereto (English and Norwegian), together with relevant appendices. The notice will be sent to all registered shareholders on 7 June 2024.

To register your attendance, grant proxy or cast votes electronically in advance through VPS Investor Services, please use the following link: https://investor.vps.no/gm/logOn.htm?token=ce65d08dbfe459933c8128e5e39c63f37eddf166&validTo=1722175200000&oppdragsId=20240603VPK7N3U0 ).

The pin code and reference number, which are sent out with the notice, will be needed. Shareholders that have received the notice electronically will find information by logging in through VPS Investor services; available at euronextvps.no or through own account keeper (bank/broker).

For more information, visit TGS.com), email generalmeeting@tgs.com or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen

Chief Financial Officer

investor@tgs.com

About TGS

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

Forward Looking Statement

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward- looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

