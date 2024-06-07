Malaysia's Uem Group, in collaboration with Blueleaf Energy and Itramas Corporation, is set to develop a 500 MW hybrid solar power plant as part of a 1 GW flagship venture between the companies. Malaysia's Uem Group Berhad is to build a 500 MW hybrid solar power plant in collaboration with Singapore-based developers Blueleaf Energy and Malaysia's Itramas Corporation Sdn Bhd. The project is the second to be developed by Uem Lestra Berhard, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Uem Group, and its partners, as part of its 1 GW hybrid solar power plant flagship venture. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) ...

