Freitag, 07.06.2024
PR Newswire
07.06.2024 08:06 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Outfit7: Limited Edition Stickers Available Now in My Talking Tom Friends. Collect them all!

Outfit7 Celebrates National Best Friends Day

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Best Friends Day is on June 8th, and Outfit7 is ready to celebrate with an exclusive sticker album in the My Talking Tom Friends mobile game! From today until June 13th, players can collect limited edition stickers of their favorite characters-Talking Tom, Talking Angela, Talking Hank, and the whole gang.

Celebrate Best Friends Day with Talking Tom & Friends.

The Best Friends album features a collection of eight images picturing the friends having fun, being silly, and celebrating friendship. Players can snag the album's exclusive new stickers through various in-game activities, including going on bus trips, finding them hidden around the house and backyard, or spinning the wheel of fortune.

Each image is made up of two or more stickers, and completing each one unlocks an in-game reward. So, as they complete the album, players will be able to dress characters in the rock and roll outfit or the movie star dress, redecorate their space with new chic furniture, and get green-fingered with fun new gardening accessories.

This event ends on June 13th, so don't delay! Download My Talking Tom Friends and join the sticker frenzy now!

ABOUT MY TALKING TOM FRIENDS: Developed by Outfit7 Limited, My Talking Tom Friends brings together characters from the Talking Tom & Friends universe into one interactive life sim experience. Join Talking Tom, Talking Angela, Talking Hank, Talking Ben, Talking Ginger, and Talking Becca in their vibrant world, engaging in mini-games, caring for pets, and exploring their colorful surroundings. Find more information HERE.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2428336/Outfit7.jpg

Contact: + (386) 0590 74022

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/limited-edition-stickers-available-now-in-my-talking-tom-friends-collect-them-all-302166610.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
