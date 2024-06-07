Anzeige
Die Top-Adresse im Uransektor! Jetzt einsteigen und von der bevorstehenden Kursrallye profitieren!
WKN: A3DNNK | ISIN: GB00BL6CJQ54 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
07.06.2024 08:06 Uhr
84 Leser
Oscillate Plc - Investee Company Update: Shortwave Life Sciences Plc

Oscillate Plc - Investee Company Update: Shortwave

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 07

7 June 2024

Oscillate Plc

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

Investee Company Update: Shortwave

Oscillate (AQSE: MUSH) is pleased to note the announcement today by Shortwave Life Sciences Plc (formerly Psych Capital Plc).

The full announcement can be found at: https://www.aquis.eu/stock-exchange/announcements/4644458

Steve Xerri, Executive Director of Oscillated stated: "It's reassuring that Shortwave is on track, rebranding and embedding the Shortwave Pharma business, that was acquired by now renamed Shortwave Life Sciences Plc. For Oscillate, this means that we should continue to measure this investment as material as it has the potential to provide compelling upside in itself.

As a major stakeholder in Shortwave Life Sciences Plc, we continue to hold 46,042,516 ordinary shares, representing approximately 12.73% of the issued share capital."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company

John Treacy
ir@oscillateplc.com
https://oscillateplc.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930


© 2024 PR Newswire
