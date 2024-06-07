Anzeige
07.06.2024 08:34 Uhr
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Handelsinvest - removal

The last day of trading below sub-fund issued by Investeringsforeningen
SEBinvest at Nasdaq Copenhagen will be 12 June 2024. The sub-fund will be
merged with AKL SEB Nordamerika Aktier SRI I issued by Investeringsforeningen
Wealth Invest. The continuing sub-fund is not admitted to trading on Nasdaq
Copenhagen. 



ISIN:         DK0016283997             
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         SEBinvest AKL Nordamerika Aktier SRI I
------------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading: 12 June 2024             
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      SEINAASRII              
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     70440                 
------------------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66
