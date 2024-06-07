Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Handelsinvest - removal

The last day of trading below sub-fund issued by Investeringsforeningen SEBinvest at Nasdaq Copenhagen will be 12 June 2024. The sub-fund will be merged with AKL SEB Nordamerika Aktier SRI I issued by Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest. The continuing sub-fund is not admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen. ISIN: DK0016283997 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: SEBinvest AKL Nordamerika Aktier SRI I ------------------------------------------------------------ Last day of trading: 12 June 2024 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: SEINAASRII ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 70440 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66