Syensqo SA: Participation Notification by BlackRock Inc.

Participation notification by BlackRock Inc.

Brussels, Belgium - June 7, 2024 - 8:30 CEST

According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL, UK) recently sent Syensqo the following transparency notifications indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is the summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total
May 31, 2024 3.04% 0.61% 3.65%
June 3, 2024 2.98% 0.63% 3.61%

The latest notification, dated June 4, 2024, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notified by: BlackRock Inc: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: June 3, 2024
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards
  • Denominator: 105,876,417
  • Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 3%.
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: see attached file

Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is available on the Investor Relations Sectionof Syensqo's website.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Contacts

Investors & Analysts Media
Sherief Bakr
+44 7920 575 989



Bisser Alexandrov
+33 607 635 280



Imtiyaz Lokhandwala
+1 609 860 3959



investor.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:investor.relations@syensqo.com)
 Nathalie van Ypersele
+32 478 20 10 62



Perrine Marchal
+32 478 32 62 72



Laetitia Schreiber
+32 487 74 38 07



media.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:media.relations@syensqo.com)

Investor Relations sources

  • Earnings materials (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financials/earnings)
  • Strategy (https://www.syensqo.com/en/about-us/our-strategy)
  • Share information (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/share-information)
  • Credit information (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financials/bond-information)
  • Separation documents (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/spinoff/documents)
  • Webcasts, podcasts and presentations (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financial-calendar-events-and-presentations/webcasts-and-presentations)
  • 2023 Annual Integrated Report (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/annual-reports)
  • Subscribe to our distribution list (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/investor-relations-contacts)

Attachments

  • Syensqo SA_2024-05-31_Issuer_signed (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/af22e98e-0b2e-4028-a4be-7f2ce7dff7b2)
  • Syensqo SA_2024-06-03_Issuer_signed (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dac4116b-b544-4e91-907b-35b92ec6ef5c)
  • 20240603_BlackRock_Notification_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/49218e03-c5e1-4843-ba47-2085dbdc5035)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
