Total US solar module production capacity increased by more than 11 GW in the first quarter of 2024, according to the U. S. Solar Market Insight Q2 2024 report. From pv magazine USA The US Solar Market Insight Q2 2024 report says 11 GW of new solar module manufacturing capacity came online in the United States during the first three months of 2024 - the biggest quarter for solar manufacturing growth in American history. The report, released by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie, estimates that total US solar module manufacturing capacity now exceeds 26 GW per year. ...

