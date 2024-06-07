Winners of the Fifth Global Forex Awards - B2B Are Revealed

LONDON, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After weeks of nominations and voting, the 25 winners of the highly coveted Global Forex Awards 2024 - B2B have been announced.

Now in their fifth year, the Global Forex Awards - B2B celebrate the success and dedication of B2B forex product and service providers from around the world who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in B2B forex trading solutions.

This year's awards featured the best providers, covering liquidity, CRM, customer experience, execution, partnerships, platforms and performance, as well as other crucial elements of the B2B forex trading ecosystem.

Holiston Media is the organiser of the awards, and saw almost 90 businesses enter this year, with thousands of votes cast. Explains Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media, "The calibre of this year's entries has once again been incredibly high, with more nominees than before vying for a coveted award.

"For us, transparency is key in hosting these financial awards, so drawing on the expertise of the industry and their customers in voting for the winners ensures that the best businesses come out on top," adds Mike.

The voting process for the awards took place throughout April 2024 and this year's category winners are:

Best All-Round Liquidity Provider Scope Prime Best B2B Banking Solution Breinrock Best Bridge Provider Centroid Solutions Best Client Trading Experience CMC Connect Best Connectivity Provider Your Bourse Best CRM Provider Skale CRM Best Crypto CFD Liquidity Provider GCEX Best Crypto Payment Solution Provider CoinPayments Best ECN/Execution Venue LMAX Exchange Best Electronic Money Institution (EMI) SEPAGA Best FinTech & Solutions PrimeXM Best Institutional Forex Broker ATFX Connect Best KYC Provider Muinmos Best Liquidity Aggregator oneZero Best Media & Public Relations Company Wigwam PR Best Mobile Trading App Match-Trader Trading Platform Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform CMC Connect Best Payment Solutions Provider Unlimit Best Prime Trading Broker IXO Prime Best RegTech Reporting Solution MAP FinTech Best Risk Management System Centroid Solutions Best Technology Provider Fortex Technologies Best Trade Execution Vantage Connect Best VPS Partner for Brokers ForexVPS Best White Label Provider Finalto

Continues Mike, "This year's winner's have been chosen by real traders and business customers from around the world. Some of the leading businesses in the industry have claimed these top prizes, giving them the opportunity to remind customers of their excellence in the industry among customers old and new. It's also nice to see some new names on the winner's roster proving how much these awards continue to grow."

This year's Global Forex Awards - B2B were sponsored by:

ATFX Connect, Centroid Solutions, ForexVPS, Fortex Technologies, IXO Prime, oneZero, Scope Prime and Your Bourse.

To find out more about the awards, the winners and the voting process go to www.globalforexawards.com/b2bawards

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/winners-of-the-fifth-global-forex-awards---b2b-are-revealed-302153112.html