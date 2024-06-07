Winners of the Fifth Global Forex Awards - B2B Are Revealed

LONDON, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After weeks of nominations and voting, the 25 winners of the highly coveted Global Forex Awards 2024 - B2B have been announced.
Now in their fifth year, the Global Forex Awards - B2B celebrate the success and dedication of B2B forex product and service providers from around the world who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in B2B forex trading solutions.
This year's awards featured the best providers, covering liquidity, CRM, customer experience, execution, partnerships, platforms and performance, as well as other crucial elements of the B2B forex trading ecosystem.
Holiston Media is the organiser of the awards, and saw almost 90 businesses enter this year, with thousands of votes cast. Explains Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media, "The calibre of this year's entries has once again been incredibly high, with more nominees than before vying for a coveted award.
"For us, transparency is key in hosting these financial awards, so drawing on the expertise of the industry and their customers in voting for the winners ensures that the best businesses come out on top," adds Mike.
The voting process for the awards took place throughout April 2024 and this year's category winners are:
Best All-Round Liquidity Provider
Scope Prime
Best B2B Banking Solution
Breinrock
Best Bridge Provider
Centroid Solutions
Best Client Trading Experience
CMC Connect
Best Connectivity Provider
Your Bourse
Best CRM Provider
Skale CRM
Best Crypto CFD Liquidity Provider
GCEX
Best Crypto Payment Solution Provider
CoinPayments
Best ECN/Execution Venue
LMAX Exchange
Best Electronic Money Institution (EMI)
SEPAGA
Best FinTech & Solutions
PrimeXM
Best Institutional Forex Broker
ATFX Connect
Best KYC Provider
Muinmos
Best Liquidity Aggregator
oneZero
Best Media & Public Relations Company
Wigwam PR
Best Mobile Trading App
Match-Trader Trading Platform
Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
CMC Connect
Best Payment Solutions Provider
Unlimit
Best Prime Trading Broker
IXO Prime
Best RegTech Reporting Solution
MAP FinTech
Best Risk Management System
Centroid Solutions
Best Technology Provider
Fortex Technologies
Best Trade Execution
Vantage Connect
Best VPS Partner for Brokers
ForexVPS
Best White Label Provider
Finalto
Continues Mike, "This year's winner's have been chosen by real traders and business customers from around the world. Some of the leading businesses in the industry have claimed these top prizes, giving them the opportunity to remind customers of their excellence in the industry among customers old and new. It's also nice to see some new names on the winner's roster proving how much these awards continue to grow."
This year's Global Forex Awards - B2B were sponsored by:
ATFX Connect, Centroid Solutions, ForexVPS, Fortex Technologies, IXO Prime, oneZero, Scope Prime and Your Bourse.
To find out more about the awards, the winners and the voting process go to www.globalforexawards.com/b2bawards
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/winners-of-the-fifth-global-forex-awards---b2b-are-revealed-302153112.html