PR Newswire
07.06.2024 09:06 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Winners of the Fifth Global Forex Awards - B2B Are Revealed

LONDON, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After weeks of nominations and voting, the 25 winners of the highly coveted Global Forex Awards 2024 - B2B have been announced.

Now in their fifth year, the Global Forex Awards - B2B celebrate the success and dedication of B2B forex product and service providers from around the world who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in B2B forex trading solutions.

This year's awards featured the best providers, covering liquidity, CRM, customer experience, execution, partnerships, platforms and performance, as well as other crucial elements of the B2B forex trading ecosystem.

Holiston Media is the organiser of the awards, and saw almost 90 businesses enter this year, with thousands of votes cast. Explains Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media, "The calibre of this year's entries has once again been incredibly high, with more nominees than before vying for a coveted award.

"For us, transparency is key in hosting these financial awards, so drawing on the expertise of the industry and their customers in voting for the winners ensures that the best businesses come out on top," adds Mike.

The voting process for the awards took place throughout April 2024 and this year's category winners are:

Best All-Round Liquidity Provider

Scope Prime

Best B2B Banking Solution

Breinrock

Best Bridge Provider

Centroid Solutions

Best Client Trading Experience

CMC Connect

Best Connectivity Provider

Your Bourse

Best CRM Provider

Skale CRM

Best Crypto CFD Liquidity Provider

GCEX

Best Crypto Payment Solution Provider

CoinPayments

Best ECN/Execution Venue

LMAX Exchange

Best Electronic Money Institution (EMI)

SEPAGA

Best FinTech & Solutions

PrimeXM

Best Institutional Forex Broker

ATFX Connect

Best KYC Provider

Muinmos

Best Liquidity Aggregator

oneZero

Best Media & Public Relations Company

Wigwam PR

Best Mobile Trading App

Match-Trader Trading Platform

Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform

CMC Connect

Best Payment Solutions Provider

Unlimit

Best Prime Trading Broker

IXO Prime

Best RegTech Reporting Solution

MAP FinTech

Best Risk Management System

Centroid Solutions

Best Technology Provider

Fortex Technologies

Best Trade Execution

Vantage Connect

Best VPS Partner for Brokers

ForexVPS

Best White Label Provider

Finalto

Continues Mike, "This year's winner's have been chosen by real traders and business customers from around the world. Some of the leading businesses in the industry have claimed these top prizes, giving them the opportunity to remind customers of their excellence in the industry among customers old and new. It's also nice to see some new names on the winner's roster proving how much these awards continue to grow."

This year's Global Forex Awards - B2B were sponsored by:

ATFX Connect, Centroid Solutions, ForexVPS, Fortex Technologies, IXO Prime, oneZero, Scope Prime and Your Bourse.

To find out more about the awards, the winners and the voting process go to www.globalforexawards.com/b2bawards

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/winners-of-the-fifth-global-forex-awards---b2b-are-revealed-302153112.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
