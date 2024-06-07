ZCCM-IH 2023 ABRIDGED AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS_31.12.2023

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the "Notice" or "Announcement")

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorized by: Charles Mjumphi - Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Contact Number: +260-211-232456

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:

the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE") the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH")

RISK WARNING

The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 7 June 2024

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

["ZCCM-IH" or "the Company"]

ABRIDGED AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

INTRODUCTION

In compliance with the requirements of the Securities Act No. 41 of 2016, ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC ("ZCCM-IH PLC" or "the Company") announces the financial statements results of the Company and its subsidiaries (Collectively referred to as the 'the Group') for the year ended 31 December 2023.

STRUCTURE OF THE ZCCM-IH GROUP

The ZCCM-IH Group consists of the following Nine (9) companies:

Name Shareholding Mopani Copper Mine PLC 100.00% Ndola Lime Company Limited (In liquidation) 100.00% Kariba Minerals Limited 100.00% Misenge Environmental and Technical Services Limited 100.00% Mushe Milling Limited (In liquidation) 100.00% Kabundi Resources Limited 100.00% Limestone Resources Limited 100.00% Investrust Bank PLC (In possession by the Bank of Zambia)) 71.40% Zambia Gold Company Limited 51.00%

The Company also has other interests in the undernoted companies: Name Shareholding Rembrandt Properties 49.00% Central African Cement Limited 49.00% Maamba Collieries Limited 35.00% Copperbelt Energy Corporation PLC 31.07% Konkola Copper Mines PLC 20.60% Kansanshi Mining PLC 20.00% CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines PLC 20.00% Lubambe Copper Mines PLC 20.00% Mingomba Mining Limited 20.00% NFCA Africa Mining PLC 15.00% Chibuluma Mines PLC 15.00% Chambishi Metals PLC 15.00% Copper Tree Mineral Limited 15.58% Oranto Petroleum Limited 10.00% Nkana Alloy Smelting Company Limited 10.00%

ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Audited Audited 31 Dec

2023 31 Dec

2022 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Revenue

11,747,105

11,920,429 Gross loss (3,559,228) (2,749,922 Operating loss (2,104,964) (3,314,561) Net finance cost (2,267,838) (1,807,093) Share of profit of equity accounted investees 2,261,209 1,603,143 Loss before tax (2,111,593) (3,518,511) Income tax expense (1,206,049) (248,019) Loss for the year from continuous operations (3,317,642) (3,766,530 Loss from discontinued operations (758,181) (19,003) Loss for the year (4,075,823) (3,785,533) Earnings per share (ZMW) (25.35) (23.54) Basic and diluted earnings per share (ZMW) (25.35) (23.54)

ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Audited Audited 31 Dec

2023 31 Dec

2022 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Investment income 2,128,699 4,916,309 Revenue from contracts with customers 23,180 778 Operating profit 3,067,198 4,054,286 Net finance income 2,979,315 440,763 Profit before tax 6,046,513 4,495,049 Income tax expense (1,205,034) (236,321) Profit for the year 4,841,479 4,258,728 Earnings per share (ZMW) 30.11 26.48 Basic and diluted earnings per share (ZMW) 30.11 26.48

ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Audited Audited 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Assets Property, plant, and equipment 248,857 12,484,907 Exploration and evaluation asset 51,437 51,437 Intangible assets 14,393,945 3,148,325 Investment property 208,598 200,751 Investments in associates 10,090,940 15,174,862 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 3,019,500 1,252,400 Trade and other receivables 1,628,837 2,931,539 Environmental Protection Fund 7,060 94,433 Deferred tax assets - 122,852 Inventories 38,299 4,921,366 Trade and other receivables 339,169 762,831 Assets classified as held for sale 23,626,388 2,103,761 Term deposits 4,450,451 5,340,202 Cash and cash equivalents 360,356 329,173 Total assets 58,463,837 48,918,839

Equity and liabilities Capital and reserves (5,690,634) 7,908,807 Borrowings - 27,476,859 Deferred tax liability 751,833 - Retirement benefits 17,381 182,940 Provisions for environmental rehabilitation 112,751 1,221,068 Borrowings - 864,411 Overdraft - 688,120 Trade and other payables 312,756 7,451,177 Provisions 44,243 487,689 Current income tax liabilities 238,553 190,143 Retirement benefits - 139,131 Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale 62,676,954 2,308,494 Total equity and liabilities 58,463,837 48,918,839

ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Audited Audited 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 Assets ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Property, plant, and equipment 110,624 90,471 Intangible assets 14,260,690 3,377 Investment property 208,598 200,751 Investment in subsidiaries 282,384 405,051 Investments in associates 11,240,080 16,256,411 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 3,019,500 1,252,400 Trade and other receivables 4,586,471 958,162 Deferred tax assets - 258,966 Inventories - 16,427 Trade and other receivables 288,268 173,829 Term deposits 4,411,330 5,340,202 Cash and cash equivalents 61,137 45,586 Assets classified as held for sale - 145,700 Total assets 38,469,082 25,147,333

Equity and liabilities Capital and reserves 37,422,019 24,679,852 Deferred tax liability 618,059 - Retirement Benefit Obligations 17,381 9,275 Provisions for environmental rehabilitation 54,498 39,357 Borrowings - - Trade and other payables 78,288 121,005 Provisions 41,461 108,686 Current income tax liabilities 237,376 189,158 Total equity and liabilities 38,469,082 25,147,333

ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Audited Audited 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Net cash flow generated from operating activities (83,727) 1,463,062 Net cash flow used from investing activities 533,274 (1,113,001) Net cash outflow from financing activities (207,812) (698,833) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents 241,735 (348,772) Effects of translation and exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (277,193) (68,389) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year (81,060) 336,101 (116,518) (81,060) Included in the statement of financial position 360,356 (358,947) Included in assets held for sale (476,874) 277,887 (116,518) (81,060)

ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Audited Audited 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Net cash flows from operating activities (368,710) 4,766,330 Net cash flows used in investing activities 379,990 (4,761,256) Net cash flows used in financing activities - (1,135) Decreased in cash and cash equivalents 11,280 3,939 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held 4,271 (39,851) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 45,586 81,498 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 61,137 45,586

ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Audited Audited 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Balance at 1 Jan 7,908,807 12,808,905 Loss for the year (4,075,823) (3,785,533) Other comprehensive income (8,700,010) (1,029,340) Dividend paid (723,608) (85,225) Balance at 31 Dec (5,590,634) 7,908,807

ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Audited Audited 31 Dec

2023 31 Dec

2022 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Balance at 1 Jan 24,679,852 24,732,194 Profit for the year 4,841,479 4,258,728 Other comprehensive income 8,624,296 (3,225,845) Dividend paid (723,608) (85,225) Balance at 31 Dec 37,422,019 24,679,852

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

In 2023, the Group faced financial challenges, with post-tax losses increasing from ZMW3,786 million (US$222.03 million) in 2022 to ZMW4,076 million (US$198.59 million). This was primarily due to the underperformance of Mopani Copper Mine Plc, which reported a significant loss of ZMW8.97 billion (US$436.94 million). Mopani's lower copper production and operational issues were key contributors to this decline.

Despite these difficulties, the Group's total assets grew from ZMW48.92 billion (US$2.81 billion) in 2022 to ZMW58.46 billion (US$2.30 billion) in 2023, though the value in US Dollars decreased due to currency depreciation. Liabilities also increased significantly, primarily due to the interest accrued on Mopani's loan from Glencore and the resulting foreign exchange losses.

Retained earnings were in a deficit of ZMW16.462 billion (US$639.40 million) by the end of 2023, worsening from the previous year's deficit of ZMW11.44 billion (US$561.56 million).

However, the Company itself reported an increase in profits, rising to ZMW4.84 billion (US$235.90 million) in 2023 from ZMW4.25 billion (US$249.78 million) in 2022, demonstrating resilience amidst broader financial challenges within the ZCCM-IH Group.

KEY OPERATIONS AND STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

Mopani Copper Mines PLC ("MCM")

Below is a summary of Mopani's financial performance which has been incorporated in the Groups Financial Statements:

Statement of Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive - Mopani Copper Mine Plc ZMW'000 2023 2022 Revenue 1 1 ,552,419 1 1 , 854 , 038 Gross loss (3,532,408) (2,711,461) Operating loss (4,351,218) ( 2,814 ,464) Net finance cost (4,616,657) (2,238,476) Loss before tax (8,967,875) ( 5 , 052,940 ) Loss for the year (8,967,875) ( 5 , 052,940 )

Statement of Financial Position - Mopani Copper Mine Plc 2023 2022 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Property, plant, and equipment, including intangible assets 15,646,610 15,384,497 Inventories 3,489,128 4,836,680 Trade and other receivables 2,691,333 2,616,620 Environmental protection fund 147,553 94,433 Cash and cash equivalents 58,367 159,584 Total assets 22,032,991 23 ,091,8 14 Equity and liabilities Capital and reserves (40,916,634) (14,981,992) Borrowings 43,518,156 28,341,270 Trade and other payables 15,072,870 7,934,977 Bank overdraft 1,095,462 678,900 Provisions for environmental rehabilitation 3,263,137 1,118,659 Total equity and liabilities 22,032,991 23 ,091,8 14

Mopani Copper Mines plc (MCM) recorded a significant loss of ZMW 8.9 billion (US$436.94 million) in 2023, up from ZMW 5.05 billion (US$296.36 million) the previous year. This was due to decreased copper production, low equipment availability, delayed development, and multiple plant outages. In response, US$35 million was invested in sustaining and expanding projects, with full commissioning of expansion projects expected by 2027. In March 2024, a strategic investment of US$1.2 billion by International Resources Holding Limited (IRH), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Delta Mining Limited, was approved to enhance Mopani's financial and operational resilience.

Kansanshi Royalty Right

ZCCM-IH converted its 20% dividend rights in Kansanshi Mining Plc into a 3.1% life-of-mine royalty right, resulting in royalty income and VAT refunds totalling ZMW1.2 billion (US$58.48 million) and ZMW170.74 million (US$8.32 million), respectively.

Copperbelt Energy Corporation Plc (CEC)

ZCCM-IH increased its shareholding in Copperbelt Energy Corporation Plc (CEC) from 24.1% to 31.07%, driven by confidence in CEC's growth prospects, particularly in renewable energy.

Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM)

ZCCM-IH and Vedanta Resources Group have resolved their disputes by entering into a settlement agreement aimed at resetting their relationship. The necessary steps to withdraw the proceedings related to these disputes are currently being undertaken.

Mingomba Mining Limited (MML)

Mingomba Mining Limited, a new partnership formed in 2023, is conducting a drilling program using Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques in Chililabombwe. This will expedite orebody definition and subsequent mine development.

Investrust Bank Plc

ZCCM-IH holds a 71.4% stake in Investrust Bank Plc. The Bank of Zambia announced a takeover of Investrust on 2 April 2024, and trading of its shares was suspended. ZCCM-IH is monitoring the situation.

Outlook

ZCCM-IH remains focused on mining and mining-related investments, seeking partnerships that benefit the Zambian people and positioning itself to capitalize on opportunities in the mining sector.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 7 June 2024

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker T | +260-211-232456



E | advisory@sbz.com.zm



W | www.sbz.com.zm



Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities

Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia

First Issued on 7 June 2024

APPENDICES

US DOLLAR ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

31 Dec

2023 31 Dec

2022 US$'000 US$'000 Revenue

572,356

699,145 Gross loss (173,416) (161,286) Operating loss (102,559) (194,403) Net finance income (110,497) (105,988) Share of profit of equity accounted investees 110,173 94,026 Loss before tax (102,883) (206,365) Income tax expenses (58,762) (14,547) Loss from continuing operations (161,645) (220,912) Loss from discontinued operations (36,941) (1,115) Loss for the year (198,586) (222,027) Earnings per share (US$) (1.23) (1.38) Basic and diluted earnings per share (US$) (1.23) (1.38)

US DOLLAR ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 31 Dec

2023 31 Dec

2022 US$'000 US$'000 Investment income 103,717 288,347 Revenue from contracts with customers 1,129 46 Operating profit 149,444 237,788 Net finance income 145,162 25,851 Profit before tax 294,606 263,639 Income tax expenses (58,713) (13,860) Profit for the year 235,893 249,779 Earnings per share (US$) 1.47 1.55 Basic and diluted earnings per share (US$) 1.47 1.55

US DOLLAR ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 US$'000 US$'000 Assets Property, plant, and equipment 9,666 756,962 Exploration and evaluation asset 1,998 2,767 Intangible assets 559,064 189,407 Investment property 8,102 11,120 Investments in associates 391,934 840,596 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 117,278 69,375 Trade and other receivables 63,264 162,390 Environmental Protection Fund 274 5,231 Deferred tax assets - 6,805 Inventories 1,488 295,855 Trade and other receivables 13,173 42,256 Term deposits 172,857 295,815 Cash and cash equivalents 13,996 18,234 Assets classified as held for sale 917,654 116,536 Total assets 2,270,748 2,813,349

Equity and liabilities Capital and reserves (221,028) 541,639 Borrowings - 1,522,053 Deferred tax liabilities 29,201 - Retirement benefits 675 10,134 Provisions for environmental rehabilitation 4,379 67,640 Bank overdraft - 38,118 Borrowings - 47,883 Trade and other payables 12,148 412,750 Provisions 1,721 27,015 Current tax liabilities 9,265 10,533 Retirement benefits - 7,707 Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale 2,434,387 127,877 Total equity and liabilities 2,270,748 2,813,349

*The Statement of Financial Position has been translated using the rate of K25.75/US$.

US DOLLAR ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 US$'000 US$'000 Assets Property, plant, and equipment 4,297 7,408 Intangible assets 553,888 198 Investment property 8,102 11,120 Investments in subsidiaries 10,968 22,437 Investments in associates 436,567 900,507 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 117,278 69,375 Trade and other receivables 178,140 53,076 Deferred tax assets - 14,345 Inventory - 830 Trade and other receivables 11,196 9,629 Term deposits 171,337 295,815 Cash and cash equivalents 2,375 2,525 Assets classified as held for sale - 8,071 Total assets 1,494,148 1,395,336 Equity and liabilities Capital and reserves 1,453,479 1,369,440 Deferred tax assets 24,006 - Retirement benefits 675 514 Provisions for environmental rehabilitation 2,117 2,180 Trade and other payables 3,041 6,703 Provisions 1,610 6,021 Current tax liabilities 9,220 10,478 Total equity and liabilities 1,494,148 1,395,336

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mmxtaMptZ5iYm3KbactsaWaZZ2tpw2nGZ2qZk2GdmJiYcJ+Typdnm5qbZnFnlmxo

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86172-zccm-ih-fy-2023-abridged-financials-sens-06.06.2024.pdf