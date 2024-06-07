The German Aerospace Center (DLR) has created a solar atlas to identify rooftop PV potential in Germany. This new open-access online platform uses aerial photographs and geodata processed with machine-learning methods to determine solar energy potential for the country's entire building stock of around 20 million units. From pv magazine Germany The DLR has developed a new online open-access solar atlas that can help homeowners and solar companies to identify location that could potentially host PV systems in Germany. The EO Solar platform uses aerial photographs and geodata to determine solar ...

