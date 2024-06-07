Austrian researchers performed tests on thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) encapsulant as an alternative to conventional ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) copolymer and polyolefin elastomers (POE) to assess its use in glass-glass modules. They report that all of the TPO specimens outperformed EVA and POE, especially TPO-3. 5 encasulants. Austrian researchers assessed the degradation potential of thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) encapsulants for use in glass-glass modules, as an alternative to conventional ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) copolymer and polyolefin elastomers (POE). "TPO films are currently used ...

