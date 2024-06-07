A research team in Australia has used a lamination technique known as cold isostatic pressing (CIP) to build a perovksite solar cell based on a flexible bilayer electrode made of carbon and silver that can reportedly compete with gold-carbon eletrode based counterparts in terms of efficiency and stability. A group of researchers led by CSIRO Manufacturing, which is part of Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) has utilized a lamination technique known as cold isostatic pressing (CIP) to build a perovskite solar cell that uses a flexible bilayer electrode ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...