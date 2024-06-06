TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) ("NGL," ""we," "us," "our," or the "Partnership") today reported its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024 results.

Highlights for the fiscal year and quarter ended March 31, 2024 include:

A net loss for full year Fiscal 2024 of $143.1 million, compared to net income of $52.5 million for full year Fiscal 2023; a net loss for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024 of $236.7 million, compared to a net loss of $33.2 million for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2023. The fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024 includes a loss from the impairment of goodwill, an adverse litigation judgment and call premiums and other costs related to our refinancing.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for full year Fiscal 2024 of $610.1 million, compared to $632.7 million for full year Fiscal 2023; Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024 of $147.5 million, compared to $173.3 million for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2023

Record Water Solutions' Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $508.3 million for full year Fiscal 2024, a 10% increase over the prior year

Record Water Solutions' annual water disposal volumes processed of 884.6 million for full year Fiscal 2024, a 4.1% increase over the prior year

On January 22, 2024, we announced that our Water Solutions business is commencing expansion of its Lea County Express Pipeline System from a capacity of 140,000 barrels of water per day to 340,000 barrels per day in 2024, with the ability to expand the capacity to 500,000 barrels of water per day. This project is fully underwritten by a recently executed minimum volume commitment contract that includes an acreage dedication extension with an investment grade oil and gas producer. We expect the pipeline expansion to be completed during the second half of our 2025 fiscal year.

On February 2, 2024, we closed a debt refinancing transaction of $2.9 billion consisting of a private offering of $2.2 billion of senior secured notes, which includes $900.0 million of 8.125% senior secured notes due 2029 and $1.3 billion of 8.375% senior secured notes due 2032. We also entered into a new seven-year $700.0 million senior secured term loan "B" credit facility. The net proceeds from these transactions were used to fund the redemption of the 2026 senior secured notes and the 2025 and 2026 senior unsecured notes.

On February 6, 2024, the board of directors of our general partner declared a cash distribution of 50% of the outstanding arrearages through December 31, 2023 to the holders of the Class B preferred units, the Class C preferred units and the Class D preferred units. The total distribution of $178.3 million was made on February 27, 2024 to the holders of record at the close of trading on February 16, 2024.

Highlights for the period subsequent to March 31, 2024 included:

On April 4, 2024, the board of directors of our general partner declared a cash distribution of 55.4% of the outstanding distribution arrearages through the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to the holders of the Class B preferred units, the Class C preferred units and the Class D preferred units. The total distribution of $120.0 million was made on April 18, 2024 to the holders of record at the close of trading on April 12, 2024.

On April 5, 2024, we closed on the sale of two ranches located in Eddy and Lea Counties, New Mexico for total consideration of $69.3 million, including working capital.

On April 9, 2024, the board of directors of our general partner declared a cash distribution to fully pay the remaining distribution arrearages to the holders of the Class B preferred units, the Class C preferred units and the Class D preferred units. The total distribution of $98.1 million was made on April 25, 2024 to the holders of record at the close of trading on April 19, 2024.

During April and May 2024, we closed on the sale of certain saltwater disposal assets in the Delaware Basin and certain real estate located in Lea County, New Mexico for total consideration of approximately $12.2 million.

On June 5, 2024, the board of directors of our GP authorized a common unit repurchase program, under which we may repurchase up to $50.0 million of our outstanding common units from time to time in the open market or in other privately negotiated transactions. This program does not have a fixed expiration date.

"The Partnership ended Fiscal 2024, with Adjusted EBITDA(1) exceeding $610 million. Water Solutions achieved record annual water disposal volumes processed and Adjusted EBITDA(1), the Partnership executed a global refinancing, and sold non-core assets at attractive multiples. Fiscal 2025 holds more opportunities for growth projects with attractive returns, and continued reduction of our total leverage at fiscal 2025 year-end. NGL made two arrearage catch-up payments in Fiscal 2025, and became current on all preferred classes B, C and D's in April," stated Mike Krimbill, NGL's CEO. "We are guiding Fiscal 2025 Water Solutions Adjusted EBITDA(1) to a range of $550 - $560 million and full year consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $665 million. Also, we are guiding to $210 million in total maintenance and growth capital expenditures for Fiscal 2025," Krimbill concluded.

________________________________ (1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA (as used herein) and a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Quarterly Results of Operations

The following table summarizes operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) by reportable segment for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Operating Income (Loss) Adjusted EBITDA(1) Operating Income (Loss) Adjusted EBITDA(1) (in thousands) Water Solutions $ 28,537 $ 123,440 $ 38,470 $ 131,558 Crude Oil Logistics 3,279 15,339 (5,488 ) 29,715 Liquids Logistics (51,376 ) 21,817 17,818 28,469 Corporate and Other (62,707 ) (13,054 ) (20,340 ) (16,441 ) Total $ (82,267 ) $ 147,542 $ 30,460 $ 173,301

Water Solutions

Operating income for the Water Solutions segment decreased by $9.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Partnership processed approximately 2.39 million barrels of water per day during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, a 3.0% decrease when compared to approximately 2.46 million barrels of water per day processed during the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in produced water volumes processed was primarily due to certain producers in the Delaware Basin reusing their water in their operations. Service fees for produced water processed ($/barrel) were lower during the quarter due to rate changes for certain existing contracts and the expiration of certain higher fee per barrel contracts which were replaced with lower fee per barrel contracts with an extended term. In addition, there was a decrease in payments made by certain producers for committed volumes not delivered which also impacted service fees for produced water processed ($/barrel).

Revenues from recovered skim oil, including the impact from realized skim oil hedges, totaled $28.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, an increase of $4.0 million from the prior year period. The increase was due primarily to an increase in skim oil barrels sold as a result of 34,380 barrels of skim oil that were stored as of March 31, 2023 due to tighter pipeline specifications and higher realized crude oil prices received from the sale of skim oil barrels.

Operating expenses in the Water Solutions segment decreased $4.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023 due primarily to lower produced water volumes processed, which resulted in lower chemical and utility expense. Operating expense per produced barrel processed was $0.23 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $0.24 in the comparative quarter last year.

Crude Oil Logistics

Operating income for the Crude Oil Logistics segment increased by $8.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Operating income for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024 includes a loss from the disposal or impairment of assets of $0.6 million, compared to a loss of $32.4 million in the same period of the prior year. Excluding these amounts, operating income decreased by $23.0 million for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024. Product margin for crude oil sales decreased approximately $14.3 million due to lower production on acreage dedicated to us in the DJ Basin, lower margins realized as the result of a contract expiration on December 31, 2023 and the sale of the Marine business in March 2023. Operating income also decreased due to net losses on derivative contracts of $14.2 million, which is comprised of net losses of $6.8 million in the current quarter, versus net gains of $7.4 million in the prior year quarter. These decreases were partially offset by $5.5 million from lower operating expenses and lower depreciation expense primarily due to the sale of the Marine business. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, physical volumes on the Grand Mesa Pipeline averaged approximately 67,000 barrels per day, compared to approximately 76,000 barrels per day for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Liquids Logistics

Operating income for the Liquids Logistics segment decreased by $69.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Operating income for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024 includes an impairment loss of $69.2 million, compared to an impairment loss of $10.1 million in the same period of the prior year. Excluding these amounts, operating income decreased by $10.1 million for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024. This decrease is primarily due to lower propane margins due to a decrease in volumes as a result of the closure or sale of several terminals earlier in the fiscal year and warmer than average temperatures compared to the prior year quarter. Refined products decreased as the demand for gasoline was weak, relative to supply, which led to lower margins. These decreases were partially offset by higher butane margins (excluding the impact of derivatives), as we had a stronger blending market from January through mid-February during the quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the current quarter, we recognized $6.0 million of gains from net derivative activity, compared to $2.3 million in losses in the prior year quarter.

Capitalization and Liquidity

Total liquidity (cash plus available capacity on our asset-based revolving credit facility ("ABL Facility")) was approximately $539.4 million as of March 31, 2024. On March 31, 2024, there were no borrowings under the ABL Facility, compared to $138.0 million in outstanding borrowings at March 31, 2023. The ABL Facility was paid off with funds from the debt refinancing transaction in February 2024.

As of March 31, 2024, the Partnership is in compliance with all of its debt covenants and has no significant current debt maturities before February 2029.

Fourth Quarter Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss NGL's results of operations is scheduled for 4:00 pm Central Time on Thursday, June 6, 2024. Analysts, investors, and other interested parties may join the webcast via the event link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2808/50611 or by dialing (888) 506-0062 and providing access code: 410412. An archived audio replay of the call will be available for 14 days, which can be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010 and providing replay passcode 50611.

NGL filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission after market on June 6, 2024. A copy of the Form 10-K can be found on the Partnership's website at www.nglenergypartners.com. Unitholders may also request, free of charge, a hard copy of our Form 10-K and our complete audited financial statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to NGL Energy Partners LP, plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, gains and losses on disposal or impairment of assets, gains and losses on early extinguishment of liabilities, equity-based compensation expense, revaluation of liabilities and other. We also include in Adjusted EBITDA certain inventory valuation adjustments related to certain refined products businesses within our Liquids Logistics segment as discussed below. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net (loss) income, (loss) income before income taxes, cash flows from operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, as those items are used to measure operating performance, liquidity or the ability to service debt obligations. We believe that EBITDA provides additional information to investors for evaluating our ability to make quarterly distributions to our unitholders and is presented solely as a supplemental measure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information to investors for evaluating our financial performance without regard to our financing methods, capital structure and historical cost basis. Further, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as we define them, may not be comparable to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, or similarly titled measures used by other entities.

Other than for certain businesses within our Liquids Logistics segment, for purposes of our Adjusted EBITDA calculation, we make a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative contract is open, we record changes in the fair value of the derivative as an unrealized gain or loss. When a derivative contract matures or is settled, we reverse the previously recorded unrealized gain or loss and record a realized gain or loss. We do not draw such a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives of certain businesses within our Liquids Logistics segment. The primary hedging strategy of these businesses is to hedge against the risk of declines in the value of inventory over the course of the contract cycle, and many of the hedges cover extended periods of time. The "inventory valuation adjustment" row in the reconciliation table reflects the difference between the market value of the inventory of these businesses at the balance sheet date and its cost. We include this in Adjusted EBITDA because the unrealized gains and losses associated with derivative contracts associated with the inventory of this segment, which are intended primarily to hedge inventory holding risk and are included in net income, also affect Adjusted EBITDA. In our Crude Oil Logistics segment, we purchase certain crude oil barrels using the West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") calendar month average ("CMA") price and sell the crude oil barrels using the WTI CMA price plus the Argus CMA Differential Roll Component ("CMA Differential Roll") per our contracts. To eliminate the volatility of the CMA Differential Roll, we entered into derivative instrument positions in January 2021 to secure a margin of approximately $0.20 per barrel on 1.5 million barrels per month from May 2021 through December 2023. Due to the nature of these positions, the cash flow and earnings recognized on a GAAP basis differed from period to period depending on the current crude oil price and future estimated crude oil price which were valued utilizing third-party market quoted prices. We recognized in Adjusted EBITDA the gains and losses from the derivative instrument positions entered into in January 2021 to properly align with the physical margin we hedged each month through the term of this transaction. This representation aligns with management's evaluation of the transaction. The derivative instrument positions we entered into related to the CMA Differential Roll expired as of December 31, 2023, and we have not entered into any new derivative instrument positions related to the CMA Differential Roll.

Distributable Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA minus maintenance capital expenditures, income tax expense, cash interest expense, preferred unit distributions and other. Maintenance capital expenditures represent capital expenditures necessary to maintain the Partnership's operating capacity. For the CMA Differential Roll transaction, as discussed above, we have included an adjustment to Distributable Cash Flow to reflect, in the period for which they relate, the actual cash flows for the positions that settled that are not being recognized in Adjusted EBITDA. Distributable Cash Flow is a performance metric used by senior management to compare cash flows generated by the Partnership (excluding growth capital expenditures and prior to the establishment of any retained cash reserves by the board of directors of our general partner) to the cash distributions expected to be paid to unitholders. Using this metric, management can quickly compute the coverage ratio of estimated cash flows to planned cash distributions. This financial measure also is important to investors as an indicator of whether the Partnership is generating cash flow at a level that can sustain, or support an increase in, quarterly distribution rates. Actual distribution amounts are set by the board of directors of our general partner.

We do not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis where we are unable to provide a meaningful calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that would impact the most directly comparable forward-looking U.S. GAAP financial measure that have not yet occurred, are out of the Partnership's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary significantly from those expressed or implied in such statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. While NGL believes such forward-looking statements are reasonable, NGL cannot assure they will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that affect operations, financial performance, and other factors as discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other factors that could impact any forward-looking statements are those risks described in NGL's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other public filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures made in those filings, specifically those under the heading "Risk Factors." NGL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NGL provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance that does not include certain charges and costs, which in future periods are generally expected to be similar to the kinds of charges and costs excluded from Adjusted EBITDA in prior periods, such as income taxes, interest and other non-operating items, depreciation and amortization, net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, gains and losses on disposal or impairment of assets, gains and losses on early extinguishment of liabilities, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition expense, revaluation of liabilities and items that are unusual in nature or infrequently occurring. The exclusion of these charges and costs in future periods will have a significant impact on the Partnership's Adjusted EBITDA, and the Partnership is not able to provide a reconciliation of its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income (loss) without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of these future charges and costs and the Partnership believes that such reconciliation, if possible, would imply a degree of precision that would be potentially confusing or misleading to investors.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware master limited partnership, is a diversified midstream energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles and disposes of produced and flowback water generated as part of the energy production process as well as transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons.

For further information, visit the Partnership's website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (in Thousands, except unit amounts) March 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,909 $ 5,431 Accounts receivable-trade, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $1,671 and $1,964, respectively 814,087 1,033,956 Accounts receivable-affiliates 1,501 12,362 Inventories 130,907 142,607 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 126,933 98,089 Assets held for sale 66,597 - Total current assets 1,178,934 1,292,445 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,011,274 and $898,184, respectively 2,096,702 2,223,380 GOODWILL 634,282 712,364 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of $332,560 and $580,860, respectively 939,978 1,058,668 INVESTMENTS IN UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES 20,305 21,090 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 97,155 90,220 OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS 52,738 57,977 Total assets $ 5,020,094 $ 5,456,144 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable-trade $ 707,536 $ 927,591 Accounts payable-affiliates 37 65 Accrued expenses and other payables 213,757 133,616 Advance payments received from customers 17,313 14,699 Current maturities of long-term debt 7,000 - Operating lease obligations 31,090 34,166 Liabilities held for sale 614 - Total current liabilities 977,347 1,110,137 LONG-TERM DEBT, net of debt issuance costs of $49,178 and $30,117, respectively, and current maturities 2,843,822 2,857,805 OPERATING LEASE OBLIGATIONS 70,573 58,450 OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES 129,185 111,226 CLASS D 9.00% PREFERRED UNITS, 600,000 and 600,000 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively 551,097 551,097 EQUITY: General partner, representing a 0.1% interest, 132,645 and 132,059 notional units, respectively (52,834 ) (52,551 ) Limited partners, representing a 99.9% interest, 132,512,766 and 131,927,343 common units issued and outstanding, respectively 134,807 455,564 Class B preferred limited partners, 12,585,642 and 12,585,642 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively 305,468 305,468 Class C preferred limited partners, 1,800,000 and 1,800,000 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively 42,891 42,891 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (499 ) (450 ) Noncontrolling interests 18,237 16,507 Total equity 448,070 767,429 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,020,094 $ 5,456,144

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (in Thousands, except unit and per unit amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES: Water Solutions $ 172,971 $ 185,807 $ 730,818 $ 697,038 Crude Oil Logistics 276,667 493,055 1,656,064 2,464,822 Liquids Logistics 1,179,956 1,369,972 4,569,689 5,533,044 Total Revenues 1,629,594 2,048,834 6,956,571 8,694,904 COST OF SALES: Water Solutions 3,874 421 11,294 14,100 Crude Oil Logistics 254,546 442,474 1,521,190 2,250,934 Liquids Logistics 1,144,463 1,326,449 4,435,247 5,383,809 Corporate and Other 2 1,181 (937 ) 1,181 Total Cost of Sales 1,402,885 1,770,525 5,966,794 7,650,024 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Operating 72,000 76,354 305,185 313,725 General and administrative 66,160 21,217 121,881 71,818 Depreciation and amortization 66,421 69,516 266,523 273,621 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net 101,715 71,097 115,936 86,888 Revaluation of liabilities 2,680 9,665 2,680 9,665 Operating (Loss) Income (82,267 ) 30,460 177,572 289,163 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 2,340 1,026 4,120 4,120 Interest expense (94,553 ) (63,917 ) (269,923 ) (275,445 ) (Loss) gain on early extinguishment of liabilities, net (62,152 ) (631 ) (55,281 ) 6,177 Other income, net 1,662 17 2,793 28,748 (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes (234,970 ) (33,045 ) (140,719 ) 52,763 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (1,769 ) (158 ) (2,405 ) (271 ) Net (Loss) Income (236,739 ) (33,203 ) (143,124 ) 52,492 LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (27 ) (316 ) (631 ) (1,106 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP $ (236,766 ) $ (33,519 ) $ (143,755 ) $ 51,386 NET LOSS ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS $ (272,169 ) $ (67,661 ) $ (283,116 ) $ (73,232 ) BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $ (2.05 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (2.14 ) $ (0.56 ) BASIC AND DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING 132,512,766 131,631,271 132,146,477 131,007,171

EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) The following table reconciles NGL's net (loss) income to NGL's EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) Net (loss) income $ (236,739 ) $ (33,203 ) $ (143,124 ) $ 52,492 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (27 ) (316 ) (631 ) (1,106 ) Net (loss) income attributable to NGL Energy Partners LP (236,766 ) (33,519 ) (143,755 ) 51,386 Interest expense 94,552 63,932 270,004 275,505 Income tax expense 1,769 158 2,405 271 Depreciation and amortization 66,282 69,519 266,287 273,544 EBITDA (74,163 ) 100,090 394,941 600,706 Net unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives 7,145 6,492 63,762 (50,438 ) CMA Differential Roll net losses (gains) (1) - (15,877 ) (71,285 ) 3,547 Inventory valuation adjustment (2) 1,972 (1,030 ) (3,419 ) (7,795 ) Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments (1,932 ) 177 1,337 (11,534 ) Loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net 101,651 71,097 115,555 86,872 Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of liabilities, net 62,152 631 55,281 (6,177 ) Equity-based compensation expense - 852 1,098 2,718 Revaluation of liabilities (3) 2,680 9,665 2,680 9,665 Other (4) 48,037 1,204 50,131 5,111 Adjusted EBITDA $ 147,542 $ 173,301 $ 610,081 $ 632,675 Less: Cash interest expense (5) 91,773 59,707 254,709 258,679 Less: Income tax expense 1,769 158 2,405 271 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures 13,189 20,599 54,854 61,649 Less: CMA Differential Roll (6) - (14,439 ) (27,165 ) (27,652 ) Less: Preferred unit distributions paid 178,299 - 178,299 - Less: Other (7) - 220 222 391 Distributable Cash Flow $ (137,488 ) $ 107,056 $ 146,757 $ 339,337

___________ (1) Adjustment to align, within Adjusted EBITDA, the net gains and losses of the Partnership's CMA Differential Roll derivative instruments positions with the physical margin being hedged. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above for a further discussion. (2) Amounts represent the difference between the market value of the inventory at the balance sheet date and its cost. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above for a further discussion. (3) Amounts represent the non-cash valuation adjustment of contingent consideration liabilities, offset by the cash payments, related to royalty agreements acquired as part of acquisitions in our Water Solutions segment. (4) Amounts represent accretion expense for asset retirement obligations, unrealized gains/losses on marketable securities and expenses incurred related to legal and advisory costs associated with acquisitions and dispositions, including the accrued judgment related to the LCT Capital, LLC legal matter, excluding interest, and the write-off of the legal costs related to the LCT Capital, LLC legal matter that were originally allocated to the Partnership's general partner as reported in the footnotes to our consolidated financial statements included in the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024. Also, the amount for the year ended March 31, 2023 includes the write off of an asset acquired in a prior period acquisition and non-cash operating expenses related to our Grand Mesa Pipeline. (5) Amounts represent interest expense payable in cash, excluding changes in the accrued interest balance. (6) Amounts represent the cash portion of the adjustments of the Partnership's CMA Differential Roll derivative instrument positions, as discussed above, that settled during the period. (7) Amounts represent cash paid to settle asset retirement obligations.

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION BY SEGMENT (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Water Solutions Crude Oil Logistics Liquids Logistics Corporate and Other Consolidated (in thousands) Operating income (loss) $ 28,537 $ 3,279 $ (51,376 ) $ (62,707 ) $ (82,267 ) Depreciation and amortization 55,361 8,058 2,337 665 66,421 Amortization recorded to cost of sales - - 65 - 65 Net unrealized losses on derivatives 2,354 4,113 678 - 7,145 Inventory valuation adjustment - - 1,972 - 1,972 Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments - (785 ) (1,147 ) - (1,932 ) Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net 31,799 623 69,298 (5 ) 101,715 Other income (expense), net 194 (1 ) 5 1,464 1,662 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities 2,419 - 7 (13 ) 2,413 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (371 ) - - - (371 ) Revaluation of liabilities 2,680 - - - 2,680 Other 467 52 (22 ) 47,542 48,039 Adjusted EBITDA $ 123,440 $ 15,339 $ 21,817 $ (13,054 ) $ 147,542

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Water Solutions Crude Oil Logistics Liquids Logistics Corporate and Other Consolidated (in thousands) Operating income (loss) $ 38,470 $ (5,488 ) $ 17,818 $ (20,340 ) $ 30,460 Depreciation and amortization 53,315 11,384 3,107 1,710 69,516 Amortization recorded to cost of sales - - 69 - 69 Net unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives - 7,286 (1,973 ) 1,179 6,492 CMA Differential Roll net losses (gains) - (15,877 ) - - (15,877 ) Inventory valuation adjustment - - (1,030 ) - (1,030 ) Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments - - 177 - 177 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net 28,496 32,365 10,232 4 71,097 Equity-based compensation expense - - - 852 852 Other income (expense), net 60 (60 ) - 17 17 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities 1,190 - 30 42 1,262 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (617 ) - - - (617 ) Revaluation of liabilities 9,665 - - - 9,665 Other 979 105 39 95 1,218 Adjusted EBITDA $ 131,558 $ 29,715 $ 28,469 $ (16,441 ) $ 173,301

Year Ended March 31, 2024 Water Solutions Crude Oil Logistics Liquids Logistics Corporate and Other Consolidated (in thousands) Operating income (loss) $ 231,256 $ 52,074 $ 2,481 $ (108,239 ) $ 177,572 Depreciation and amortization 214,480 36,922 10,372 4,749 266,523 Amortization recorded to cost of sales - - 260 - 260 Net unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives 385 65,786 (1,230 ) (1,179 ) 63,762 CMA Differential Roll net losses (gains) - (71,285 ) - - (71,285 ) Inventory valuation adjustment - - (3,419 ) - (3,419 ) Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments - - 1,337 - 1,337 Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net 53,639 3,094 59,923 (720 ) 115,936 Equity-based compensation expense - - - 1,098 1,098 Other income, net 1,110 105 12 1,566 2,793 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities 4,393 - (12 ) 124 4,505 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,821 ) - - - (1,821 ) Revaluation of liabilities 2,680 - - - 2,680 Other 2,186 191 230 47,533 50,140 Adjusted EBITDA $ 508,308 $ 86,887 $ 69,954 $ (55,068 ) $ 610,081

Year Ended March 31, 2023 Water Solutions Crude Oil Logistics Liquids Logistics Corporate and Other Consolidated (in thousands) Operating income (loss) $ 198,924 $ 81,524 $ 66,624 $ (57,909 ) $ 289,163 Depreciation and amortization 207,081 46,577 13,301 6,662 273,621 Amortization recorded to cost of sales - - 274 - 274 Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives (4,464 ) (50,104 ) 2,951 1,179 (50,438 ) CMA Differential Roll net losses (gains) - 3,547 - - 3,547 Inventory valuation adjustment - - (7,795 ) - (7,795 ) Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments - (2,247 ) (9,287 ) - (11,534 ) Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net 46,431 31,086 10,283 (912 ) 86,888 Equity-based compensation expense - - - 2,718 2,718 Other income (expense), net 70 330 (1,665 ) 30,013 28,748 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities 4,759 - 27 176 4,962 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,269 ) - - - (2,269 ) Revaluation of liabilities 9,665 - - - 9,665 Other 2,894 203 1,933 95 5,125 Adjusted EBITDA $ 463,091 $ 110,916 $ 76,646 $ (17,978 ) $ 632,675

OPERATIONAL DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands, except per day amounts) Water Solutions: Produced water processed (barrels per day) Delaware Basin 2,086,047 2,169,690 2,123,337 2,042,777 Eagle Ford Basin 161,976 135,552 142,374 119,458 DJ Basin 143,237 147,033 150,426 150,619 Other Basins - 12,555 740 14,483 Total 2,391,260 2,464,830 2,416,877 2,327,337 Recycled water (barrels per day) 87,129 76,056 84,212 118,847 Total (barrels per day) 2,478,389 2,540,886 2,501,089 2,446,184 Skim oil sold (barrels per day) 4,217 3,785 3,992 3,764 Crude Oil Logistics: Crude oil sold (barrels) 3,338 6,069 20,068 25,497 Crude oil transported on owned pipelines (barrels) 6,091 6,882 25,611 27,714 Crude oil storage capacity - owned and leased (barrels) (1) 5,232 5,232 Crude oil inventory (barrels) (1) 573 684 Liquids Logistics: Refined products sold (gallons) 185,832 202,154 817,634 769,151 Propane sold (gallons) 287,028 379,251 811,035 1,018,937 Butane sold (gallons) 142,897 130,521 537,015 539,658 Other products sold (gallons) 102,179 96,758 379,077 391,723 Natural gas liquids and refined products storage capacity - owned and leased (gallons) (1) 130,441 160,329 Refined products inventory (gallons) (1) 1,872 1,003 Propane inventory (gallons) (1) 35,177 48,379 Butane inventory (gallons) (1) 17,790 17,409 Other products inventory (gallons) (1) 20,112 12,893

___________ (1) Information is presented as of March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Contacts

David Sullivan, 918-495-4631

Vice President - Finance

David.Sullivan@nglep.com