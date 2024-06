NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Introduction of EUR-denominated interest rate swaps

Nasdaq Clearing AB will expand its OTC derivatives clearing service to include interest rate swaps (IRS), overnight index swaps (OIS) and forward rate agreements (FRA) denominated in EUR. The service will be available from June 10. Access is available to Clearing Members with a Default Management Commitment agreement for EUR or through designated clearing brokers. The products will benefit from a fee holiday applicable to December 31, 2024. Please contact Nasdaq Fixed Income for any questions related to this notice at FixedIncomeSweden@nasdaq.com THE SERVICE IS NOT IN ANY WAY SPONSORED, ENDORSED, SOLD, OR PROMOTED BY EMMI, AND EMMI HAS NO OBLIGATIONS OR LIABILITY IN CONNECTION WITH ANY SUCH SERVICE.EURIBOR IS COMPILED AND CALCULATED ON BEHALF OF EMMI. HOWEVER, ANY AND ALL USE OF THE BENCHMARK ADMINISTERED BY EMMI IS AT YOUR OWN RISK. TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT ALLOWED BY LAW, EMMI EXCLUDES ALL LIABILITY (WHETHER CONTRACTUALLY, IN TORT OR OTHERWISE) ARISING FROM ANY USE MADE OF EURIBOR OR ANY OTHER BENCHMARK ADMINISTERED BY EMMI. EMMI MAKES NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, EITHER AS TO THE RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED FROM THE USE OF ITS BENCHMARKS, AND/OR THE FIGURE AT WHICH A BENCHMARK STANDS AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME ON ANY PARTICULAR DAY OR OTHERWISE. EMMI MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE WITH RESPECT TO ITS BENCHMARKS.