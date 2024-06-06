Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for May 2024

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 20.2% in Colombia, 4.3% in Puerto Rico and declined 3.0% in Mexico
MEXICO CITY, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for May 2024 reached a total of 5.8 million passengers, representing an increase of 3.0% compared to May 2023.
Passenger traffic presented year-on-year increases of 20.2% in Colombia and 4.3% in Puerto Rico while traffic in Mexico declined 3.0%. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia was driven by increases of 30.1% in international traffic and 17.8% in domestic traffic. Puerto Rico also reported growth in both domestic and international traffic, up 3.1% and 15.4%, respectively. Mexico, however, presented declines of 4.6% and 1.3% in domestic and international traffic, respectively.
All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from May 1 to May 31, 2024 and from May 1 to May 31, 2023. Passengers in transit and general aviation only for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
May
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2023
2024
2023
2024
Mexico
3,444,746
3,341,200
(3.0)
17,125,475
18,332,807
7.0
Domestic Traffic
1,764,993
1,683,397
(4.6)
8,310,948
7,872,298
(5.3)
International Traffic
1,679,753
1,657,803
(1.3)
8,814,527
10,460,509
18.7
San Juan, Puerto Rico
1,089,726
1,136,672
4.3
4,942,566
5,433,398
9.9
Domestic Traffic
982,486
1,012,936
3.1
4,470,821
4,875,194
9.0
International Traffic
107,240
123,736
15.4
471,745
558,204
18.3
Colombia
1,141,261
1,371,343
20.2
6,110,779
6,454,261
5.6
Domestic Traffic
920,223
1,083,874
17.8
4,968,277
5,060,109
1.8
International Traffic
221,038
287,469
30.1
1,142,502
1,394,152
22.0
Total Traffic
5,675,733
5,849,215
3.1
28,178,820
30,220,466
7.2
Domestic Traffic
3,667,702
3,780,207
3.1
17,750,046
17,807,601
0.3
International Traffic
2,008,031
2,069,008
3.0
10,428,774
12,412,865
19.0
Mexico Passenger Traffic
May
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2023
2024
2023
2024
Domestic Traffic
1,764,993
1,683,397
(4.6)
8,310,948
7,872,298
(5.3)
CUN
Cancun
1,029,493
878,015
(14.7)
4,618,895
3,994,182
(13.5)
CZM
Cozumel
14,706
21,448
45.8
60,941
98,582
61.8
HUX
Huatulco
69,341
61,617
(11.1)
359,224
295,473
(17.7)
MID
Merida
266,946
264,893
(0.8)
1,356,104
1,329,587
(2.0)
MTT
Minatitlan
11,444
13,817
20.7
47,663
53,858
13.0
OAX
Oaxaca
101,994
124,267
21.8
552,545
623,940
12.9
TAP
Tapachula
40,995
52,097
27.1
205,617
252,268
22.7
VER
Veracruz
125,495
136,378
8.7
589,722
619,996
5.1
VSA
Villahermosa
104,579
130,865
25.1
520,237
604,412
16.2
International Traffic
1,679,753
1,657,803
(1.3)
8,814,527
10,460,509
18.7
CUN
Cancun
1,597,328
1,560,736
(2.3)
8,313,443
9,767,506
17.5
CZM
Cozumel
31,061
35,188
13.3
210,469
271,993
29.2
HUX
Huatulco
1,574
2,266
44.0
54,651
97,245
77.9
MID
Merida
23,778
26,342
10.8
103,590
157,169
51.7
MTT
Minatitlan
655
574
(12.4)
4,386
2,709
(38.2)
OAX
Oaxaca
14,958
17,717
18.4
75,771
92,634
22.3
TAP
Tapachula
1,040
792
(23.8)
5,218
5,381
3.1
VER
Veracruz
7,353
10,931
48.7
35,938
51,395
43.0
VSA
Villahermosa
2,006
3,257
62.4
11,061
14,477
30.9
Traffic Total Mexico
3,444,746
3,341,200
(3.0)
17,125,475
18,332,807
7.0
CUN
Cancun
2,626,821
2,438,751
(7.2)
12,932,338
13,761,688
6.4
CZM
Cozumel
45,767
56,636
23.7
271,410
370,575
36.5
HUX
Huatulco
70,915
63,883
(9.9)
413,875
392,718
(5.1)
MID
Merida
290,724
291,235
0.2
1,459,694
1,486,756
1.9
MTT
Minatitlan
12,099
14,391
18.9
52,049
56,567
8.7
OAX
Oaxaca
116,952
141,984
21.4
628,316
716,574
14.0
TAP
Tapachula
42,035
52,889
25.8
210,835
257,649
22.2
VER
Veracruz
132,848
147,309
10.9
625,660
671,391
7.3
VSA
Villahermosa
106,585
134,122
25.8
531,298
618,889
16.5
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
May
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2023
2024
2023
2024
SJU Total
1,089,726
1,136,672
4.3
4,942,566
5,433,398
9.9
Domestic Traffic
982,486
1,012,936
3.1
4,470,821
4,875,194
9.0
International Traffic
107,240
123,736
15.4
471,745
558,204
18.3
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
May
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2023
2024
2023
2024
Domestic Traffic
920,223
1,083,874
17.8
4,968,277
5,060,109
1.8
MDE
Rionegro
683,098
814,672
19.3
3,727,748
3,738,821
0.3
EOH
Medellin
96,933
102,058
5.3
465,666
502,468
7.9
MTR
Monteria
93,357
120,005
28.5
542,893
596,173
9.8
APO
Carepa
17,337
16,185
(6.6)
83,175
73,094
(12.1)
UIB
Quibdo
27,693
28,377
2.5
138,685
136,485
(1.6)
CZU
Corozal
1,805
2,577
42.8
10,110
13,068
29.3
International Traffic
221,038
287,469
30.1
1,142,502
1,394,152
22.0
MDE
Rionegro
221,038
287,469
30.1
1,142,502
1,394,152
22.0
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
1,141,261
1,371,343
20.2
6,110,779
6,454,261
5.6
MDE
Rionegro
904,136
1,102,141
21.9
4,870,250
5,132,973
5.4
EOH
Medellin
96,933
102,058
5.3
465,666
502,468
7.9
MTR
Monteria
93,357
120,005
28.5
542,893
596,173
9.8
APO
Carepa
17,337
16,185
(6.6)
83,175
73,094
(12.1)
UIB
Quibdo
27,693
28,377
2.5
138,685
136,485
(1.6)
CZU
Corozal
1,805
2,577
42.8
10,110
13,068
29.3
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
