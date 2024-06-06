Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for May 2024

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 20.2% in Colombia, 4.3% in Puerto Rico and declined 3.0% in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for May 2024 reached a total of 5.8 million passengers, representing an increase of 3.0% compared to May 2023.

Passenger traffic presented year-on-year increases of 20.2% in Colombia and 4.3% in Puerto Rico while traffic in Mexico declined 3.0%. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia was driven by increases of 30.1% in international traffic and 17.8% in domestic traffic. Puerto Rico also reported growth in both domestic and international traffic, up 3.1% and 15.4%, respectively. Mexico, however, presented declines of 4.6% and 1.3% in domestic and international traffic, respectively.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from May 1 to May 31, 2024 and from May 1 to May 31, 2023. Passengers in transit and general aviation only for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













May % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Mexico 3,444,746 3,341,200 (3.0)

17,125,475 18,332,807 7.0 Domestic Traffic 1,764,993 1,683,397 (4.6)

8,310,948 7,872,298 (5.3) International Traffic 1,679,753 1,657,803 (1.3)

8,814,527 10,460,509 18.7 San Juan, Puerto Rico 1,089,726 1,136,672 4.3

4,942,566 5,433,398 9.9 Domestic Traffic 982,486 1,012,936 3.1

4,470,821 4,875,194 9.0 International Traffic 107,240 123,736 15.4

471,745 558,204 18.3 Colombia 1,141,261 1,371,343 20.2

6,110,779 6,454,261 5.6 Domestic Traffic 920,223 1,083,874 17.8

4,968,277 5,060,109 1.8 International Traffic 221,038 287,469 30.1

1,142,502 1,394,152 22.0 Total Traffic 5,675,733 5,849,215 3.1

28,178,820 30,220,466 7.2 Domestic Traffic 3,667,702 3,780,207 3.1

17,750,046 17,807,601 0.3 International Traffic 2,008,031 2,069,008 3.0

10,428,774 12,412,865 19.0

Mexico Passenger Traffic













May % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Domestic Traffic 1,764,993 1,683,397 (4.6)

8,310,948 7,872,298 (5.3) CUN Cancun 1,029,493 878,015 (14.7)

4,618,895 3,994,182 (13.5) CZM Cozumel 14,706 21,448 45.8

60,941 98,582 61.8 HUX Huatulco 69,341 61,617 (11.1)

359,224 295,473 (17.7) MID Merida 266,946 264,893 (0.8)

1,356,104 1,329,587 (2.0) MTT Minatitlan 11,444 13,817 20.7

47,663 53,858 13.0 OAX Oaxaca 101,994 124,267 21.8

552,545 623,940 12.9 TAP Tapachula 40,995 52,097 27.1

205,617 252,268 22.7 VER Veracruz 125,495 136,378 8.7

589,722 619,996 5.1 VSA Villahermosa 104,579 130,865 25.1

520,237 604,412 16.2 International Traffic 1,679,753 1,657,803 (1.3)

8,814,527 10,460,509 18.7 CUN Cancun 1,597,328 1,560,736 (2.3)

8,313,443 9,767,506 17.5 CZM Cozumel 31,061 35,188 13.3

210,469 271,993 29.2 HUX Huatulco 1,574 2,266 44.0

54,651 97,245 77.9 MID Merida 23,778 26,342 10.8

103,590 157,169 51.7 MTT Minatitlan 655 574 (12.4)

4,386 2,709 (38.2) OAX Oaxaca 14,958 17,717 18.4

75,771 92,634 22.3 TAP Tapachula 1,040 792 (23.8)

5,218 5,381 3.1 VER Veracruz 7,353 10,931 48.7

35,938 51,395 43.0 VSA Villahermosa 2,006 3,257 62.4

11,061 14,477 30.9 Traffic Total Mexico 3,444,746 3,341,200 (3.0)

17,125,475 18,332,807 7.0 CUN Cancun 2,626,821 2,438,751 (7.2)

12,932,338 13,761,688 6.4 CZM Cozumel 45,767 56,636 23.7

271,410 370,575 36.5 HUX Huatulco 70,915 63,883 (9.9)

413,875 392,718 (5.1) MID Merida 290,724 291,235 0.2

1,459,694 1,486,756 1.9 MTT Minatitlan 12,099 14,391 18.9

52,049 56,567 8.7 OAX Oaxaca 116,952 141,984 21.4

628,316 716,574 14.0 TAP Tapachula 42,035 52,889 25.8

210,835 257,649 22.2 VER Veracruz 132,848 147,309 10.9

625,660 671,391 7.3 VSA Villahermosa 106,585 134,122 25.8

531,298 618,889 16.5

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









May % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 SJU Total 1,089,726 1,136,672 4.3

4,942,566 5,433,398 9.9 Domestic Traffic 982,486 1,012,936 3.1

4,470,821 4,875,194 9.0 International Traffic 107,240 123,736 15.4

471,745 558,204 18.3

















Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan













May % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2023 2024

2023 2024

Domestic Traffic 920,223 1,083,874 17.8

4,968,277 5,060,109 1.8

MDE Rionegro 683,098 814,672 19.3

3,727,748 3,738,821 0.3

EOH Medellin 96,933 102,058 5.3

465,666 502,468 7.9

MTR Monteria 93,357 120,005 28.5

542,893 596,173 9.8

APO Carepa 17,337 16,185 (6.6)

83,175 73,094 (12.1)

UIB Quibdo 27,693 28,377 2.5

138,685 136,485 (1.6)

CZU Corozal 1,805 2,577 42.8

10,110 13,068 29.3

International Traffic 221,038 287,469 30.1

1,142,502 1,394,152 22.0

MDE Rionegro 221,038 287,469 30.1

1,142,502 1,394,152 22.0

EOH Medellin















MTR Monteria - -



- -



APO Carepa - -



- -



UIB Quibdo - -



- -



CZU Corozal - -



- -



Traffic Total Colombia 1,141,261 1,371,343 20.2

6,110,779 6,454,261 5.6

MDE Rionegro 904,136 1,102,141 21.9

4,870,250 5,132,973 5.4

EOH Medellin 96,933 102,058 5.3

465,666 502,468 7.9

MTR Monteria 93,357 120,005 28.5

542,893 596,173 9.8

APO Carepa 17,337 16,185 (6.6)

83,175 73,094 (12.1)

UIB Quibdo 27,693 28,377 2.5

138,685 136,485 (1.6)

CZU Corozal 1,805 2,577 42.8

10,110 13,068 29.3







































About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

