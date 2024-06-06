illumin Holdings Inc. Announces Upgrade to the OTCQB in the United States

TORONTO, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin Holdings Inc. (TSX: ILLM) (OTCQB: ILLMF) ("illumin" or "Company"), a journey advertising technology company that empowers marketers to make smarter decisions about communicating with online consumers, is pleased to announce its successful upgrade of the trading of the Company's common shares from the OTC Pink Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States under the ticker symbol "ILLMF", effective as of the open of trading on June 7, 2024.



"We have been fortunate to enjoy strong foundational support from investors in Canada and now look forward to reaching a broader range of U.S. investors through this uplisting," said Simon Cairns, Chief Executive Officer of illumin. "This timely OTCQB upgrade is intended to provide shareholders and investors with improved accessibility, liquidity and transparency to further acquaint investors with our Company and our capabilities."

The OTCQB is a United States trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. U.S. investors can find financial disclosures, real-time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ILLM".

About illumin:

illumin is a journey advertising platform that enables marketers to reach consumers at every stage of their journey by leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms and real-time data analytics. The Company's mission is to illuminate the path for brands to connect with their customers through the power of data-driven advertising. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe.

Disclaimer with regard to forward looking statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, illumin does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Hosein

Investor Relations

416-918-5647

investors@illumin.com

David Hanover

Investor Relations

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1220

dhanover@kcsa.com