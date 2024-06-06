Oil-Dri Corporation Of America: Oil-Dri Announces Record Sales and Gross Profit for the Third Quarter and First Nine-Months of Fiscal 2024

CHICAGO, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), producer and marketer of sorbent mineral products, today announced results for its third quarter and first nine-months of fiscal year 2024.



Third Quarter Year to Date (in thousands, except per share amounts) Ended April 30, Ended April 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Consolidated Results Net Sales $ 106,779 $ 105,425 1% $ 323,885 $ 305,633 6% Net Income Attributable to Oil-Dri $ 7,777 $ 8,535 (9)% $ 30,901 $ 17,632 75% Net Income Attributable to Oil-Dri Excluding Nonrecurring Events † $ 7,777 $ 13,319 (42)% $ 31,363 $ 24,393 29% Diluted EPS - Common $ 1.07 $ 1.24 (14)% $ 4.26 $ 2.58 65% Diluted EPS - Common, Excluding Nonrecurring Events † $ 1.07 $ 1.94 (45)% $ 4.32 $ 3.57 21% Business to Business Net Sales $ 36,196 $ 35,412 2% $ 111,591 $ 104,253 7% Segment Operating Income $ 10,605 $ 9,803 8% $ 32,713 $ 24,794 32% Retail and Wholesale Net Sales $ 70,583 $ 70,013 1% $ 212,294 $ 201,380 5% Segment Operating Income $ 10,872 $ 10,744 1% $ 34,080 $ 27,000 26%

† Please refer to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP items to the comparable GAAP measures.

Daniel S. Jaffee, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am pleased to report we set new records for sales and gross profit for the third quarter, representing a 1% and 10% increase, respectively, over the prior year. These results reflect the continued growth of our fluids purification and cat litter businesses. During these past three months, we invested heavily in our teammates and on advertising. While these elevated costs impacted our bottom line, we believe they will help drive future growth of our company. I am also very excited about the Ultra Pet Company, Inc. acquisition which closed on May 1, 2024. This strategic move will help propel Oil-Dri into the rapidly growing crystal cat litter market. As we begin the integration process in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, we anticipate this acquisition to be immediately accretive to our earnings and that it will create long-term value for our shareholders."

Consolidated Results

Consolidated net sales reached $106.8 million, a 1% increase over the prior year. This marks the 12th consecutive quarter of year-over-year sales growth. Higher prices and improved product mix were partially offset by lower volumes. Elevated sales of fluids purification and cat litter products, including co-packaged items, drove the revenue increase. Sales from agricultural, animal health, and industrial & sports products declined in the third quarter compared to last year.

Third quarter of fiscal 2024 consolidated gross profit was $30.1 million, a 10% increase over the prior year. Gross margins expanded to 28% in fiscal 2024 from 26% in fiscal 2023. The increase was driven by higher selling prices across multiple products and improved product mix. The company's efforts to increase profitability have been successful as demonstrated by year- over-year gross margin expansion for the past seven consecutive quarters. During the three months ended April 30, 2024, domestic cost of goods sold per ton increased by 3% compared to the prior year. This was a result of higher non-fuel manufacturing and freight costs, partially offset by lower packaging and natural gas costs.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $19.7 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $13.0 million for the same period last year. This $6.7 million, or 51%, increase reflects higher anticipated compensation and advertising expenses, as well as transaction costs related to the acquisition of Ultra Pet Company, Inc. ("Ultra Pet"). In addition to elevated wages and benefits, the expected annual payout percentage for our performance-based incentives increased in the third quarter resulting in higher compensation costs. Advertising expenses were significantly higher in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, as the majority of the prior year's expenditures took place in the fourth quarter. Oil-Dri expects advertising costs for the full fiscal year 2024 to be higher than fiscal year 2023. Additional expenses related to the integration of Ultra Pet are expected to be incurred in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, consolidated operating income decreased to $10.4 million from $14.5 million, or 28%, in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Higher pricing and improved product mix were offset by elevated SG&A costs.

Total other expense, net was $294,000 for the three months ended April 30, 2024 compared to total other expense, net of $4.5 million in the same period last year. In April 2023, Oil-Dri settled all outstanding obligations related to its decision to terminate the Company's pension plan resulting in a loss of $4.8 million.

Consolidated net income before taxes increased to $10.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 from $10.0 million last year. Income tax expense was $2.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 compared to $1.5 million in the same period last year. Higher taxes resulted from an increase in the estimated annual effective tax rate in the third quarter and elevated pre-tax income. This increase in tax expense negatively impacted third quarter consolidated net income attributed to Oil-Dri which decreased to $7.8 million in fiscal 2024 from $8.5 million in fiscal 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents for the three-month period ending April 30, 2024 totaled $46.8 million compared to $29.7 million for the same period last year. This $17.1 million increase was driven by higher earnings and the issuance of $10 million in aggregate principal amount of notes to finance a portion of the Ultra Pet acquisition. Significant uses of cash during the third quarter of fiscal 2024 include capital investments for manufacturing infrastructure improvements.

Product Group Review

The Business to Business ("B2B") Products Group's third quarter of fiscal 2024 revenues were $36.2 million, or 2% higher than the prior year, driven by an increase in prices and improved product mix, partially offset by lower volume. Elevated revenues from fluids purification products more than offset sales declines in the agricultural and animal health businesses. During the third quarter of fiscal 2024, revenues from fluid purification products reached $22.3 million, or a 26% increase over the prior year. This was primarily due to increased demand for renewable diesel, edible oil, and jet fuel products within North America. The recent establishment of several domestic renewable diesel plants using Oil-Dri's Metal X and Metal Z products significantly contributed to this topline growth during the quarter. In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, sales of agricultural products were $8.1 million, or a 24% decrease from the prior year. This decline resulted from reduced demand from a key customer who was still working through inventory from last year. Amlan International, the Company's animal health business, generated $5.8 million in sales during the third quarter of fiscal 2024, reflecting a 17% decrease from the prior year. This revenue decline can be attributed to lower demand in all regions, as well as timing of orders to some foreign countries. Challenging global economic and market conditions, such as elevated feed prices, continue to impact the protein production industry. However, sales of Sorbiam and Phylox, two high-value products aligned with Amlan's strategic focus, demonstrated strong growth during the three months ended April 30, 2024 compared to the prior year.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2024, SG&A costs within the B2B Products Group decreased by $300,000, or 7%, compared to the same period last year. This was mainly driven by a reduction in technical support costs, partially offset by higher compensation-related expenses.

Operating income for the R&W Products Group reached $10.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 compared to $10.7 million in the prior year, reflecting a 1% increase. This growth can be attributed to higher prices, partially offset by increased SG&A expenses.

The Retail and Wholesale ("R&W") Products Group's third quarter revenues reached $70.6 million, a 1% increase over the prior year. This growth was driven by higher prices of domestic and co-packaged cat litter product offerings, partially offset by lower volume. Domestic cat litter sales, excluding the Company's co-packaged coarse cat litter business, rose to $51.1 million, or 2% over the prior year. Higher sales of coarse cat litter were partially offset by softer revenues from total lightweight scoopable litter. The decline in total lightweight litter sales was primarily due to reduced demand from a key customer who had temporarily increased purchases last year to avoid out-of-stock items from another supplier. However, Oil-Dri achieved lightweight litter sales gains at several new and existing customers, including the growing e-commerce, dollar, farm & fleet and drug distribution channels, which partially offset these declines. During the third quarter of fiscal 2024, revenues from co-packaged litter items remained relatively flat compared to the same period in fiscal year 2023 as higher prices offset volume declines. Domestic industrial and sports product revenues were $11.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, or 3% lower than the same period in the prior year as a result of softer demand. Sales from the Company's Canadian subsidiary decreased during the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to the same period last year. Higher revenues from industrial floor absorbents were offset by reduced cat litter sales.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2024, SG&A expenses within the R&W Products Group increased by $1.6 million or 51% over the prior year. This was primarily driven by higher advertising costs to promote Cat's Pride lightweight litter, including the newly launched EPA approved Cat's Pride Antibacterial Clumping Litter product. Compensation related expenses also increased during the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Operating income for the R&W Products Group reached $10.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 compared to $10.7 million in the prior year, reflecting a 1% increase. This growth can be attributed to higher prices and an improved product mix, partially offset by increased SG&A expenses.

Acquisition of Ultra Pet Company, Inc.

On May 1, 2024, Oil-Dri successfully completed the $46 million acquisition of privately-held Ultra Pet Company, Inc., a prominent supplier of silica gel-based crystal cat litter based in Anderson, South Carolina. The purchase price was financed through cash on hand, the issuance of $10 million in aggregate principal amount of notes, and a $10 million advance under an existing credit agreement. At closing, Ultra Pet became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oil-Dri. This acquisition strengthens Oil-Dri's position as one of the largest cat litter producers in North America and helps to fast-track Oil-Dri's entry into the rapidly growing crystal litter segment.

Chris Lamson, Group Vice President of Retail and Wholesale, added, "The Ultra Pet business is a strong fit with Oil-Dri, as we are strategically aligned, and our cat litter products complement each other well. Both product portfolios include efficacious branded and premium private label products which are sold at a value to consumers. While our clay litter is inherently lightweight, Ultra Pet's crystal products are even lighter in density. Consumers appreciate the lightweight attribute, as do e-commerce and brick and mortar retailers who reap many freight benefits as a result of transporting less weight. I am pleased to report that we have already begun to leverage our strong relationships within the industry to drive distribution at key retailers, and we look forward to future growth."

Oil-Dri is committed to a seamless integration of Ultra Pet into its business. The Company expects to fully integrate the business, new teammates, and systems over the next few quarters, and earnings accretion is anticipated to occur in the fourth quarter of 2024. Ultra Pet's financial results will be reported under the cat litter principal product within the Retail & Wholesale Products Group.

Oil-Dri's senior leadership will discuss additional details regarding the acquisition of Ultra Pet when the Company hosts its third quarter of fiscal year 2024 earnings discussion via a live webcast on Friday, June 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Participation details and a short presentation are available on the Company's website's Events page.

"Oil-Dri", "Cat's Pride", "Metal X", "Metal Z", "Sorbiam", and "Amlan" are registered trademarks of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, and "Phylox" is a trademark of Oil-Dri Corporation of America.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Third Quarter Ended April 30, 2024 % of Sales 2023 % of Sales Net Sales $ 106,779 100.0 % $ 105,425 100.0 % Cost of Goods Sold (76,642 ) (71.8 ) % (77,958 ) (73.9 ) % Gross Profit 30,137 28.2 % 27,467 26.1 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (19,705 ) (18.5 ) % (13,011 ) (12.3 ) % Operating Income 10,432 9.8 % 14,456 13.7 % Loss on Pension Termination - - % (4,858 ) (4.6 ) % Other Expense, Net (294 ) (0.3 ) % 383 0.4 % Total Other Expense, Net (294 ) (0.3 ) % (4,475 ) (4.2 ) % Income Before Income Taxes 10,138 9.5 % 9,981 9.5 % Income Taxes Expense (2,361 ) (2.2 ) % (1,493 ) (1.4 ) % Net Income 7,777 7.3 % 8,488 8.1 % Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest - - % (47 ) - % Net Income attributable to Oil-Dri $ 7,777 7.3 % $ 8,535 8.1 % Net Income Per Share: Basic Common $ 1.15 $ 1.28 Basic Class B $ 0.87 $ 0.96 Diluted Common $ 1.07 $ 1.24 Diluted Class B $ 0.87 $ 0.95 Avg Shares Outstanding: Basic Common 4,912 4,838 Basic Class B 1,980 1,964 Diluted Common 6,892 5,003 Diluted Class B 1,980 1,999

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Nine Months Ended April 30,

2024 % of Sales

2023 % of Sales

Net Sales $ 323,885 100.0 % $ 305,633 100.0 % Cost of Goods Sold (231,815 ) (71.6 ) % (232,840 ) (76.2 ) % Gross Profit 92,070 28.4 % 72,793 23.8 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (53,317 ) (16.5 ) % (44,462 ) (14.5 ) % Operating Income 38,753 12.0 % 28,331 9.3 % Loss on Pension Termination - - % (4,858 ) (1.6 ) % Other Expense, Net (1,103 ) (0.3 ) % (2,016 ) (0.7 ) % Total Other Expense, Net (1,103 ) (0.3 ) % (6,874 ) (2.2 ) % Income Before Income Taxes 37,650 11.6 % 21,457 7.0 % Income Taxes Expense (6,749 ) (2.1 ) % (3,893 ) (1.3 ) % Net Income 30,901 9.5 % 17,564 5.7 % Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest - - % (68 ) - % Net Income Attributable to Oil-Dri $ 30,901 9.5 % $ 17,632 5.8 % Net Income Per Share: Basic Common $ 4.59 $ 2.66 Basic Class B $ 3.45 $ 1.99 Diluted Common $ 4.26 $ 2.58 Diluted Class B $ 3.45 $ 1.97 Avg Shares Outstanding: Basic Common 4,874 4,824 Basic Class B 1,974 1,957 Diluted Common 6,848 4,964 Diluted Class B 1,974 1,984

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) As of April 30, 2024 2023 Current Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 46,821 $ 29,746 Accounts Receivable, Net 60,003 56,983 Inventories, Net 45,468 36,664 Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets 6,554 10,672 Total Current Assets 158,846 134,065 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 127,946 111,128 Other Assets 32,360 25,103 Total Assets $ 319,152 $ 270,296 Current Liabilities Current Maturities of Notes Payable $ 1,000 $ 1,000 Accounts Payable 13,728 11,919 Dividends Payable 1,958 1,863 Other Current Liabilities 35,232 37,122 Total Current Liabilities 51,918 51,904 Noncurrent Liabilities Notes Payable 40,860 31,818 Other Noncurrent Liabilities 23,425 19,479 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 64,285 51,297 Stockholders' Equity 202,949 167,095 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 319,152 $ 270,296 Book Value Per Share Outstanding $ 29.64 $ 24.64 Acquisitions of: Property, Plant and Equipment Third Quarter $ 8,171 $ 4,105 Year To Date $ 23,717 $ 16,745 Depreciation and Amortization Charges Third Quarter $ 4,765 $ 4,074 Year To Date $ 13,619 $ 11,348

Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended April 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Income $ 30,901 $ 17,564 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and Amortization 13,619 11,348 Loss on Pension Termination - 4,858 Increase in Accounts Receivable (793 ) (5,604 ) Increase in Inventories (2,972 ) (1,799 ) (Increase) Decrease in Prepaid Expenses (3,708 ) 2,298 (Decrease) Increase in Accounts Payable (1,006 ) 255 (Decrease) Increase in Accrued Expenses (3,940 ) 5,653 Other 4,828 1,468 Total Adjustments 6,028 18,477 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 36,929 36,041 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital Expenditures (23,717 ) (16,745 ) Other 181 10 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (23,536 ) (16,735 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from Issuance of Notes Payable 10,000 - Payment of Debt Issuance costs - (7 ) Dividends Paid (5,848 ) (5,574 ) Purchases of Treasury Stock (2,690 ) (225 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used In) Financing Activities 1,462 (5,806 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents 212 (52 ) Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 15,067 13,448 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 31,754 16,298 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 46,821 $ 29,746

Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period financial statements.