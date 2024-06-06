Quanex Building Products Corporation: Quanex Building Products Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results and Reaffirms Full Year 2024 Guidance

Margin Expansion in North America and on a Consolidated Basis

Repaid $10 Million in Bank Debt - No Outstanding Draws on Revolver

Tyman Acquisition Expected to Close in 2H24

HOUSTON, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) ("Quanex" or the "Company") today announced its results for the three months ended April 30, 2024.

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, ($ in millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Sales $266.2 $273.5 $505.4 $535.5 Gross Margin $66.2 $67.2 $117.7 $118.9 Gross Margin % 24.9% 24.6% 23.3% 22.2% Net Income $15.4 $21.5 $21.6 $23.4 Diluted EPS $0.46 $0.65 $0.65 $0.71 Adjusted Net Income $21.8 $21.7 $27.6 $27.8 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.66 $0.66 $0.83 $0.84 Adjusted EBITDA $40.0 $39.9 $59.3 $60.4 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 15.0% 14.6% 11.7% 11.3% Cash Provided by Operating Activities $33.1 $35.3 $36.9 $38.5 Free Cash Flow $25.5 $27.8 $19.8 $23.4

(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table, Selected Segment Data table and reconciliation tables for additional information)

George Wilson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our second quarter results came in as expected and we continue to execute. Volumes in North America increased in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of the year, which is encouraging and follows normal seasonality in our business. Volumes in Europe were challenged during the quarter as low consumer confidence continues to impact demand. However, we continue to operate efficiently and were able to realize margin expansion in both of our North American operating segments and on a consolidated basis for the second quarter of 2024. Our continued focus on generating cash and managing working capital enabled us to pay down the remaining $10 million balance on our revolver."

Second Quarter 2024 Results Summary

Quanex reported net sales of $266.2 million during the three months ended April 30, 2024, which represents a decrease of 2.7% compared to $273.5 million for the same period of 2023. The decrease was largely attributable to softer market demand in the Company's European Fenestration and North American Cabinet Components segments. Quanex reported a 1.8% increase in net sales for the second quarter in its North American Fenestration segment primarily due to improved volume. In its North American Cabinet Components segment, the Company reported a decline of 4.6% in net sales for the second quarter as a result of lower volume and decreased pricing related to raw material index pricing mechanisms. Excluding foreign exchange impact, Quanex realized a decrease in net sales of 10.4% for the second quarter in its European Fenestration segment mainly due to lower volume and pricing pressure. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

The increase in adjusted earnings for the three months ended April 30, 2024 was mostly attributable to a decline in raw material costs, lower income tax expense and lower interest expense.

Balance Sheet Update

As of April 30, 2024, Quanex had total debt of $55.2 million (primarily finance leases) and the Company's leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA continued to improve and Quanex is Net Debt free. As of April 30, 2024, the Company's LTM Net Income was $80.7 million and LTM Adjusted EBITDA was $158.5 million. (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Net Debt Reconciliation table and Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information)

Outlook

Mr. Wilson stated, "As expected, we are starting to see a seasonal uptick in the demand for our products in North America. Market dynamics in Europe continue to be challenging and volumes are soft; however, we are performing well, and our business is resilient. Based on results to date, conversations with our customers, recent demand trends, and the latest macro data, we are reaffirming our prior guidance for fiscal 2024. On a consolidated basis, we continue to estimate net sales of approximately $1.1 billion, which should result in approximately $145 million to $150 million of Adjusted EBITDA* in fiscal 2024."

*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes.

Recent Events

As previously disclosed on April 22, 2024, Quanex announced it had reached agreement with Tyman plc (LSE:TYMN) ("Tyman") on the terms of a recommended cash and share offer (the "Acquisition"), under which Quanex will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Tyman for approximately $1.1 billion in enterprise value. The full terms and conditions of the Acquisition are set out in a joint announcement released on April 22, 2024 under Rule 2.7 of the UK Takeover Code. A copy of this announcement is available on the Quanex website at https://www.roadto2b.com, subject to certain access restrictions. The Acquisition has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both Quanex and Tyman and is currently expected to close in the second half of the calendar year 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including shareholder approval from both Tyman and Quanex shareholders and regulatory approvals.

About Quanex

Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, vinyl fencing, solar, refrigeration, custom mixing and cabinetry markets. Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net), Adjusted EBITDA and LTM Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making. Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex's leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company's credit agreement.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Quanex uses the Free Cash Flow metric to measure operational and cash management performance and assist with financial decision-making. Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of the Company's residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Quanex believes Free Cash Flow is useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's financial and cash management performance.

Quanex believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and will assist investors in understanding the Company's financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities. The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. Quanex does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements that use the words "estimated," "expect," "could," "should," "believe," "will," "might," or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: impacts from public health issues (including pandemics, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic) on the economy and the demand for Quanex's products, timing estimates or any other expectations related to the Acquisition, the Company's future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex's industry, and the Company's future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex's future performance, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2023, and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors". Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

UK Takeover Code: Profit Forecast

UK Takeover Code

The Acquisition referred to in the paragraph entitled "Recent Events" above is governed by the UK's City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "UK Takeover Code"). In accordance with the rules of the UK Takeover Code, Quanex is required to publish certain confirmations in connection with the information set out in this release. These confirmations are set out below.

Quanex Profit Forecast

The following statement in this press release (the "Quanex Profit Forecast") constitutes an ordinary course profit forecast for the purposes of Rule 28.1(a) and Note 2(b) on Rule 28.1 of the UK Takeover Code:

"As expected, we are starting to see a seasonal uptick in the demand for our products in North America. Market dynamics in Europe continue to be challenging and volumes are soft; however, we are performing well, and our business is resilient. Based on results to date, conversations with our customers, recent demand trends, and the latest macro data, we are reaffirming our prior guidance for fiscal 2024. On a consolidated basis, we continue to estimate net sales of approximately $1.1 billion, which should result in approximately $145 million to $150 million of Adjusted EBITDA* in fiscal 2024.

*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes."

References to "GAAP" in the Quanex Profit Forecast are to U.S. GAAP, being the accounting policies applied in the preparation of the Quanex group's annual results for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2023.

Basis of preparation

The Quanex Profit Forecast has been prepared on a basis consistent with Quanex's accounting policies, as set out in the paragraph entitled "Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers".

The Quanex Profit Forecast excludes any transaction costs applicable to the Acquisition or any other associated accounting impacts as a direct result of the Acquisition.

Assumptions

The Quanex Profit Forecast is based on the assumptions listed below, any of which could turn out to be incorrect and therefore affect the validity of the Quanex Profit Forecast.

There are no material changes to the prevailing macroeconomic or political conditions in the markets and regions in which the Quanex group operates.

There will be no material changes to the conditions of the markets and regions in which the Quanex group operates or in relation to customer sales volume or product mix or the behaviour of competitors in those markets and regions.

There are no material changes to the Quanex group's cost base throughout the fiscal year.

There will be no material changes in foreign exchange rates that will have a significant impact on the Quanex group's revenue or cost base.

The interest, inflation and tax rates in the markets and regions in which the Quanex group operates will remain materially unchanged from the prevailing rates.

There will be no business disruptions that materially affect the Quanex group or its key customers, including natural disasters, acts of terrorism, cyber-attack and/or technological issues or supply chain disruptions.

There will be no material changes in legislation or regulatory requirements impacting on the Quanex group's operations or on its accounting policies.

There will be no material litigation in relation to any of the Quanex group's operations.

The Acquisition will not result in any material changes to the Quanex group's obligations to customers.

The Acquisition will not have any material impact on the Quanex group's ability to negotiate new business.

There will be no material change to the present executive management of the Quanex group.

There will be no material change in the operational strategy of the Quanex group.

There will be no material acquisitions or disposals in the relevant period.

There will be no material strategic investments in the relevant period.

There will be no material change in the dividend or capital policies of the Quanex group.

The Quanex Profit Forecast does not include any impact on the Quanex group of the Acquisition.

Other important factors and information are contained in Quanex's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarised in the section entitled "Risk Factors", Quanex's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and Quanex's other periodic filings with the SEC and available at https://investors.quanex.com/.

Quanex Directors' confirmation

With the consent of Tyman, the UK's Panel on Takeovers and Mergers has granted a dispensation from the UK Takeover Code requirement for Quanex's reporting accountants and financial advisers to prepare reports in respect of the Quanex Profit Forecast.

The Quanex Directors have considered the Quanex Profit Forecast and confirm that it has been properly compiled on the basis of the assumptions set out in this release and that the basis of the accounting used is consistent with Quanex's accounting policies.

No Profit Forecasts or Estimates

The Quanex Profit Forecast is a profit forecast for the purposes of Rule 28 of the UK Takeover Code.

Other than in respect of the Quanex Profit Forecast, no statement in this release is intended as, or is to be construed as, a profit forecast or profit estimate for any period and no statement in this release should be interpreted to mean that earnings or earnings per unit of common stock for the current or future ?nancial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings or earnings per unit of common stock.

For the purposes of Rule 28 of the UK Takeover Code, the Quanex Profit Forecast contained in this release is the responsibility of Quanex and the Quanex Directors.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 266,201 $ 273,535 $ 505,356 $ 535,451 Cost of sales 199,963 206,372 387,686 416,521 Selling, general and administrative 34,707 27,371 67,070 64,115 Depreciation and amortization 10,894 10,456 22,046 21,076 Operating income 20,637 29,336 28,554 33,739 Interest expense (950 ) (2,244 ) (2,018 ) (4,503 ) Other, net 4 (29 ) 1,046 189 Income before income taxes 19,691 27,063 27,582 29,425 Income tax expense (4,314 ) (5,551 ) (5,956 ) (6,004 ) Net income $ 15,377 $ 21,512 $ 21,626 $ 23,421 Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.47 $ 0.65 $ 0.66 $ 0.71 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.65 $ 0.65 $ 0.71 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 32,870 32,858 32,847 32,905 Diluted 33,103 33,017 33,076 33,070 Cash dividends per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 0.16

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) April 30, 2024 October 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,149 $ 58,474 Accounts receivable, net 87,078 97,311 Inventories 101,446 97,959 Income taxes receivable 6,054 8,298 Prepaid and other current assets 12,776 11,558 Total current assets 263,503 273,600 Property, plant and equipment, net 252,857 250,664 Operating lease right-of-use assets 65,019 46,620 Goodwill 184,481 182,956 Intangible assets, net 68,667 74,115 Other assets 2,686 3,188 Total assets $ 837,213 $ 831,143 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 60,615 $ 74,371 Accrued liabilities 48,851 50,319 Income taxes payable - 384 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,632 2,365 Current operating lease liabilities 6,433 7,224 Total current liabilities 118,531 134,663 Long-term debt 51,549 66,435 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 59,965 40,361 Deferred income taxes 29,280 29,133 Other liabilities 11,766 14,997 Total liabilities 271,091 285,589 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 371 372 Additional paid-in-capital 249,502 251,576 Retained earnings 425,650 409,318 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (34,631 ) (38,141 ) Treasury stock at cost (74,770 ) (77,571 ) Total stockholders' equity 566,122 545,554 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 837,213 $ 831,143

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended April 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 21,626 $ 23,421 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,046 21,076 Stock-based compensation 1,365 1,398 Deferred income tax (155 ) 97 Other, net 162 982 Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease in accounts receivable 10,832 11,564 (Increase) decrease in inventory (3,008 ) 14,799 Increase in other current assets (1,124 ) (1,746 ) Decrease in accounts payable (12,619 ) (19,825 ) Decrease in accrued liabilities (4,602 ) (14,407 ) Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable 1,856 (1,754 ) Increase in deferred pension benefits - 17 Increase in other long-term liabilities 9 1,808 Other, net 557 1,030 Cash provided by operating activities 36,945 38,460 Investing activities: Business acquisition - (91,302 ) Capital expenditures (17,183 ) (15,074 ) Proceeds from disposition of capital assets 93 101 Cash used for investing activities (17,090 ) (106,275 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under credit facilities - 102,000 Repayments of credit facility borrowings (15,000 ) (35,000 ) Repayments of other long-term debt (954 ) (1,306 ) Common stock dividends paid (5,294 ) (5,320 ) Issuance of common stock 554 99 Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock (1,193 ) (567 ) Purchase of treasury stock - (5,593 ) Cash (used for) provided by financing activities (21,887 ) 54,313 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (293 ) 1,905 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,325 ) (11,597 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 58,474 55,093 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 56,149 $ 43,496

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash provided by operating activities $33,091 $35,325 $36,945 $38,460 Capital expenditures (7,603) (7,492) (17,183) (15,074) Free Cash Flow $25,488 $27,833 $19,762 $23,386 The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash. As of April 30, 2024 2023 Revolving credit facility $0 $80,000 Finance lease obligations(1) 55,217 55,626 Total debt(2) 55,217 135,626 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 56,149 43,496 Net Debt ($932) $92,130 (1) Includes $51.0 million and $53.1 million in real estate lease liabilities considered finance leases under U.S. GAAP as of April 30, 2024 and April 30, 2023, respectively. (2) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE LAST TWELVE MONTHS ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended April 30, 2024 Three Months Ended January 31, 2024 Three Months Ended October 31, 2023 Three Months Ended July 31, 2023 Total Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Net income as reported $ 15,377 $ 6,249 $ 27,382 $ 31,698 $ 80,706 Income tax expense 4,314 1,642 4,442 4,099 14,497 Other, net (4 ) (1,042 ) 6,110 (402 ) 4,662 Interest expense 950 1,068 1,565 2,068 5,651 Depreciation and amortization 10,894 11,152 11,194 10,596 43,836 EBITDA 31,531 19,069 50,693 48,059 149,352 Cost of sales(1),(2) 631 - (35 ) - 596 Selling, general and administrative(1),(2),(3) 7,862 205 109 395 8,571 Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,024 $ 19,274 $ 50,767 $ 48,454 $ 158,519 (1) Expense related to plant closure. (2) Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities caused by weather. (3) Transaction and advisory fees.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Three Months Ended

April 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

April 30, 2023 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2024 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2023 Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS Net income as reported $ 15,377 $ 0.46 $ 21,512 $ 0.65 $ 21,626 $ 0.65 $ 23,421 $ 0.71 Net income reconciling items from below 6,409 $ 0.20 195 $ 0.01 5,974 $ 0.18 4,349 $ 0.13 Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS $ 21,786 $ 0.66 $ 21,707 $ 0.66 $ 27,600 $ 0.83 $ 27,770 $ 0.84 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

April 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

April 30, 2023 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2024 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2023 Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Net income as reported $ 15,377 $ 21,512 $ 21,626 $ 23,421 Income tax expense 4,314 5,551 5,956 6,004 Other, net (4 ) 29 (1,046 ) (189 ) Interest expense 950 2,244 2,018 4,503 Depreciation and amortization 10,894 10,456 22,046 21,076 EBITDA 31,531 39,792 50,600 54,815 EBITDA reconciling items from below 8,493 111 8,698 5,559 Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,024 $ 39,903 $ 59,298 $ 60,374 Reconciling Items Three Months Ended

April 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

April 30, 2023 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2024 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2023 Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items Net sales $ 266,201 $ - $ 273,535 $ - $ 505,356 $ - $ 535,451 $ - Cost of sales 199,963 (631 ) (1) 206,372 (48 ) (2) 387,686 (631 ) (1) 416,521 (48 ) (2) Selling, general and administrative 34,707 (7,862 ) (1), (3) 27,371 (63 ) (2), (3) 67,070 (8,067 ) (1), (3) 64,115 (5,511 ) (2), (3) EBITDA 31,531 8,493 39,792 111 50,600 8,698 54,815 5,559 Depreciation and amortization 10,894 - 10,456 - 22,046 - 21,076 - Operating income 20,637 8,493 29,336 111 28,554 8,698 33,739 5,559 Interest expense (950 ) - (2,244 ) - (2,018 ) - (4,503 ) - Other, net 4 (92 ) (4) (29 ) 132 (4) 1,046 (847 ) (4) 189 90 (4) Income before income taxes 19,691 8,401 27,063 243 27,582 7,851 29,425 5,649 Income tax expense (4,314 ) (1,992 ) (5) (5,551 ) (48 ) (5) (5,956 ) (1,877 ) (5) (6,004 ) (1,300 ) (4) Net income $ 15,377 $ 6,409 $ 21,512 $ 195 $ 21,626 $ 5,974 $ 23,421 $ 4,349 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.65 $ 0.65 $ 0.71 (1) Expense related to plant closure. (2) Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities caused by weather. (3) Transaction and advisory fees. (4) Pension settlement (refund) expense and foreign currency transaction losses (gains). (5)Tax impact of net income reconciling items.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION SELECTED SEGMENT DATA (In thousands) (Unaudited) This table provides gross margin, operating income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments. NA Fenestration EU Fenestration NA Cabinet Components Unallocated

Corp & Other Total Three months ended April 30, 2024 Net sales $ 159,774 $ 56,583 $ 51,078 $ (1,234 ) $ 266,201 Cost of sales 122,261 35,694 42,624 (616 ) 199,963 Gross Margin 37,513 20,889 8,454 (618 ) 66,238 Gross Margin % 23.5 % 36.9 % 16.6 % 24.9 % Selling, general and administrative(1) 13,730 7,873 5,066 8,038 34,707 Depreciation and amortization 5,218 2,538 3,082 56 10,894 Operating income (loss) 18,565 10,478 306 (8,712 ) 20,637 Depreciation and amortization 5,218 2,538 3,082 56 10,894 EBITDA 23,783 13,016 3,388 (8,656 ) 31,531 Expense related to plant closure (Cost of sales) - 631 - 631 Expense related to plant closure (SG&A) - - 978 - 978 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 6,884 6,884 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,783 $ 13,016 $ 4,997 $ (1,772 ) $ 40,024 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 14.9 % 23.0 % 9.8 % 15.0 % Three months ended April 30, 2023 Net sales $ 156,975 $ 63,763 $ 53,518 $ (721 ) $ 273,535 Cost of sales 122,472 40,452 43,731 (283 ) 206,372 Gross Margin 34,503 23,311 9,787 (438 ) 67,163 Gross Margin % 22.0 % 36.6 % 18.3 % 24.6 % Selling, general and administrative(1) 14,158 8,452 5,971 (1,210 ) 27,371 Depreciation and amortization 5,050 2,353 2,970 83 10,456 Operating income 15,295 12,506 846 689 29,336 Depreciation and amortization 5,050 2,353 2,970 83 10,456 EBITDA 20,345 14,859 3,816 772 39,792 Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities (Cost of sales) 35 - 13 - 48 Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities (SG&A) - - 200 - 200 Transaction and advisory fees - - - (137 ) (137 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,380 $ 14,859 $ 4,029 $ 635 $ 39,903 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 13.0 % 23.3 % 7.5 % 14.6 % Six months ended April 30, 2024 Net sales $ 307,769 $ 106,020 $ 94,215 $ (2,648 ) $ 505,356 Cost of sales 240,629 67,397 81,367 (1,707 ) 387,686 Gross Margin 67,140 38,623 12,848 (941 ) 117,670 Gross Margin % 21.8 % 36.4 % 13.6 % 23.3 % Selling, general and administrative(1) 29,640 15,618 10,192 11,620 67,070 Depreciation and amortization 10,693 5,096 6,147 110 22,046 Operating income (loss) 26,807 17,909 (3,491 ) (12,671 ) 28,554 Depreciation and amortization 10,693 5,096 6,147 110 22,046 EBITDA 37,500 23,005 2,656 (12,561 ) 50,600 Expense related to plant closure (Cost of sales) - - 631 - 631 Expense related to plant closure (SG&A) - - 978 - 978 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 7,089 7,089 Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,500 $ 23,005 $ 4,265 $ (5,472 ) $ 59,298 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 12.2 % 21.7 % 4.5 % 11.7 % Six months ended April 30, 2023 Net sales $ 309,955 $ 118,715 $ 108,192 $ (1,411 ) $ 535,451 Cost of sales 247,189 78,155 91,787 (610 ) 416,521 Gross Margin 62,766 40,560 16,405 (801 ) 118,930 Gross Margin % 20.3 % 34.2 % 15.2 % 22.2 % Selling, general and administrative(1) 27,453 15,957 10,844 9,861 64,115 Depreciation and amortization 10,295 4,701 5,904 176 21,076 Operating income (loss) 25,018 19,902 (343 ) (10,838 ) 33,739 Depreciation and amortization 10,295 4,701 5,904 176 21,076 EBITDA 35,313 24,603 5,561 (10,662 ) 54,815 Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities (Cost of sales) 35 - 13 - 48 Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities (SG&A) - - 200 - 200 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 5,311 5,311 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,348 $ 24,603 $ 5,774 $ (5,351 ) $ 60,374 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 11.4 % 20.7 % 5.3 % 11.3 % (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense for the three and six months ended April 30, 2024, respectively of $1.5 million and $4.1 million and $0.4 million and $5.2 million for the comparable prior year periods.