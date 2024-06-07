Senzime Wins Contract with the Most Prestigious and Highest Ranked Children's Hospital in the US

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) Uppsala, Sweden - Senzime AB today announced that it has secured a purchasing contract with the number one ranked children's hospital system in the United States for its TetraGraph® quantitative neuromuscular monitoring system. The contract was awarded following a comprehensive competitive evaluation and once fully implemented, the TetraGraph system will be utilized in over 40 operating rooms, supporting more than 30,000 surgeries annually.

"Children undergoing surgery deserve nothing but the best possible care and use of technologies that help secure positive perioperative outcomes. We're proud to now partner with the most prestigious and globally recognized children's hospital in the US", stated G.W. Hamilton, US Commercial Vice President of Senzime. "This contract once again validates our position as the market leading solution for quantitative train-of-four monitoring across patients of all ages. Our unique and patient-friendly sensor offerings, our performance metrics and our unmatched clinical support teams distinguish us in these competitive evaluations. The US market for quantitative monitoring is rapidly expanding, and we are excited to be the leader in this field."

Each year, approximately 100 million patients, including children, receive neuromuscular blocking drugs as part of anesthesia to facilitate endotracheal intubation and optimize surgical conditions. These medications paralyze muscles required for breathing, making accurate monitoring during surgery essential for ensuring each patient receives the appropriate dose for a safe and timely recovery.

Senzime's TetraGraph is a state-of-the-art quantitative train-of-four monitoring system used by anesthesiologists at hundreds of leading hospitals worldwide. Its proprietary technology meets the requirements of the recently published US and European clinical guidelines. TetraGraph helps anesthesiologists accurately determine the correct dose of neuromuscular blocking drugs and their antagonists and determines when patients have safely recovered post-surgery.

About Senzime

Senzime, headquartered in Sweden, is a leading medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets CE- and FDA-cleared patient monitoring systems. The company provides an innovative portfolio of solutions, including the TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular and respiratory functions, typically under and after surgery. The goal is to help eliminate in-hospital complications, and radically reduce health care costs related to surgical and high acuity procedures.

Senzime targets a market opportunity valued more than SEK 40 billion per year, and operates with sales teams in the world's leading markets. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (Nasdaq: SEZI) and cross-traded in the US on the OTCQX market (OTCQX: SNZZF). More information is available at senzime.com.

