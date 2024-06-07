The Guyana Energy Agency has started accepting bids for the supply of solar equipment and solar installations across 21 public and community buildings. The deadline for applications is June 18. The government of Guyana has opened a tender for the supply and delivery of solar equipment and solar installations for 21 public and community buildings. The tender features eight lots: multimodal inverters, PV modules, valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries, lithium battery storage systems, solar array roof-mounting hardware, balance-of-system equipment, electrical conduits, fittings and electrical ...

