Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Top-Adresse im Uransektor! Jetzt einsteigen und von der bevorstehenden Kursrallye profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.06.2024 11:12 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bitget Announces Exclusive Offer for New European Users with Zero Fees and $20,000 BGB Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, today announced a limited-time promotional offer exclusively for new users from the European region.


This campaign, running from June 5th to June 30th, 2024, provides an unprecedented opportunity for European traders to maximize their earnings potential through two distinct incentives.

100% Transaction Fee Rebate: Users purchasing cryptocurrencies via credit or debit card will benefit from a complete rebate on transaction fees in USDT, allowing them to retain the full value of their trades.

Free $10 in BGB: Upon completing their first trade of $100 USDT or more, users will receive a bonus of $10 USD equivalent in BGB, Bitget's native token. BGB has recently achieved a new all-time high, solidifying its position as a top-performing centralized exchange token. Furthermore, holding BGB unlocks exclusive benefits such as early access to new project launches, discounted trading fees, and even zero-fee withdrawals.

Eligibility and Participation:

To participate in this exclusive offer, new users from the European region simply need to:

  1. Open a Bitget account.
  2. Complete the required KYC (Know Your Customer) verification process.

Limited Time Offer and Reward Distribution:

Please note that the total prize pool is 50,000 USDT and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

For further details on this promotional offer, please visit the following page.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2432629/Bitget.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitget-announces-exclusive-offer-for-new-european-users-with-zero-fees-and-20-000-bgb-prize-pool-302166965.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.