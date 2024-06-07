Anzeige
Freitag, 07.06.2024

WKN: A2N92L | ISIN: DK0061114246 | Ticker-Symbol: 9R6
Frankfurt
07.06.24
09:18 Uhr
0,013 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire
07.06.2024 11:34 Uhr
97 Leser
First North Denmark: Scape Technologies A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Scape Technologies A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark because of the company's request for removal as informed
by the company on 4 June 2024. The last day of trading in the company's shares
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark is 13 August 2024. 



ISIN:             DK0061114246           
----------------------------------------------------------------
Name:             Scape Technologies        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares (of DKK 1): 38,759,966 aktier (DKK 38,759,966)
----------------------------------------------------------------
CBR No.:           27587887             
----------------------------------------------------------------
ICB:             5020               
----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:          SCAPE               
----------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:         162397              
----------------------------------------------------------------



 ________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1227641
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
