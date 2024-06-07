First North Denmark: Scape Technologies A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Scape Technologies A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark because of the company's request for removal as informed by the company on 4 June 2024. The last day of trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark is 13 August 2024. ISIN: DK0061114246 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Scape Technologies ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares (of DKK 1): 38,759,966 aktier (DKK 38,759,966) ---------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 27587887 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 5020 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SCAPE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 162397 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ________________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1227641