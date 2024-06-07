Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) has awarded 500 MW of hybrid solar-wind projects at an average rate of INR 3. 36 ($0. 040)/kWh. The winning developers will install grid-connected projects on a build-own-operate basis, with the freedom to choose any location in India. From pv magazine India GUVNL has allocated 500 MW of hybrid wind-solar projects at an average price of INR 3. 36/kWh, in a tender for 500 MW hybrid renewables projects. KPI Green bid for 50 MW and won the capacity by quoting the lowest tariff of INR 3. 33/kWh. Juniper Green Energy secured 120 MW at INR 3. 34/kWh. GUVNL allocated ...

